Photo Flash: The Cast of SPONGEBOB Kicks Off TODAYTIX PRESENTS Series
Ethan Slater kicked off the TodayTix Presents series with pals Nick Blaemire and "SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical" co-star Lilli Cooper on Saturday night at the Living Room lounge at the W New York -- Times Square.
Slater debuted songs from a new musical he co-wrote with Blaemire, titled "Edge of the World." The night also featured acoustic covers from a few of the artist that inspire Slater's writing, including Paul Simon's "Julio Down by the Schoolyard" and LCD Soundsystem's "New York, I Love You But You're Bringing Me Down."
TodayTix Presents is a new concert and events series, from the international ticketing platform TodayTix, that showcases artists in ways audiences haven't seen before. The series continues tomorrow night with a sold-out evening featuring Derek Klena at Cafe Carlyle. TV and stage star Kathryn Gallagher will close out the month with a concert of her new music at the W New York - Times Square on January 28th. For tickets to upcoming TodayTix Presents concerts, visit www.todaytix.com.
Photo Credit: Jenny Anderson For TodayTix
