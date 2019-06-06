Photo Flash: Terrence Mann Directs MAMMA MIA! At Connecticut Repertory Theatre

Connecticut Repertory Theatre presents the first production of the 2019 Nutmeg Summer Series: "Mamma Mia!," the Tony Award-nominated musical based on the songs of ABBA.

The cast includes Broadway actors Jessica Hendy (Broadway's "Cats," "Aida"), Jennifer Cody (Broadway's "Shrek", "Urinetown" & CRT's "Noises Off"), Lauren Blackman (Broadway's "Anastasia"), and Bradley Dean (Braodway's "The Last Ship", "Dear Evan Hansen"). As previously announced, Terrence Mann will direct with choreography by Mary Ann Lamb and Jessica Walker. Subscriptions and single tickets are on sale at crt.uconn.edu or 860-486-2113.

The story-telling magic of ABBA's timeless songs propels this enchanting tale of love, laughter and friendship into an energetic and fun night of theatre. On the eve of her wedding, Sophie reads her mom's diary, only to discover that the father she has never met could be one of three men! The wedding invitation brings Sophie's three possible dads to the Greek Isles in search of the life that could have been with Sophie's mother, Donna. Filled with laughter, heart and 22 hit songs, including "Dancing Queen," "Take A Chance On Me" and "Super Trouper," this international smash will have you shouting "Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!" some more!

The Saturday June 8 2 p.m. matinee performance is a Pay What You Can performance, with tickets available for as low as $1 when you bring a non-perishable food item to donate to the Willimantic Food Pantry. Limit one ticket per person. The Saturday June 8, 8 p.m. performance will be a LGBTQ+ Night, with a special pre-show reception with food and drink. The Saturday June 15, 2 p.m. matinee will be American Sign Language Interpreted.

"We moved to a three week run for each show this summer, and we want to be able to welcome more people from the community to the theatre. That is important to us. We hope these special opportunities will do that," said Executive Producer Matt Pugliese.

Director Terrence Mann is the Artistic Director of Connecticut Repertory Theatre's Nutmeg Summer Series. He most recently appeared onstage at CRT in "Sweeney Todd: A Musical Thriller in Concert" in 2018, and directed CRT's productions of "Jesus Christ Superstar" in 2018 and "1776" in 2017. Mann won a 2018 CT Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Director of a Musical for "1776" at CRT. Mann is a three-time Tony Award-nominee for his roles as Javert in "Les Misérables," the Beast in "Beauty and the Beast" and Charles in the Tony-winning revival of "Pippin." He most recently appeared on Broadway as The Man in the Yellow Suit in "Tuck Everlasting." Other Broadway credits include "Barnum," "Cats" and "The Addams Family." Mann also recently performed off-Broadway in the title role in "Jerry Springer - The Opera," for which he received a Lucille Lortel nomination, and he can be seen in the Netflix Series "Sense8."

The creative team includes Terrence Mann (Director), Mary Ann Lamb and Jessica Walker (Choreography), Geraldine Anello (Music Director), Tim Brown (Scenic Design), Fan Zhang (Costume Design), Timothy Reed (Lighting Design), Michael Skinner (Sound Design) and Tom Kosis (Production Stage Manager).

The cast includes Kelly McCarty (Sophie), Torie D'Alessandro (Ali/Chorus), Helen Shen (Lisa/Chorus), Jessica Hendy (Donna), Lauren Blackman (Tanya), Jennifer Cody (Rosie), Bradley Dean (Sam Carmichael), Jamie Colburn (Bill Austin), Rob Barnes (Harry Bright), Mason Reeves (Sky), RJ Higton (Pepper/Chorus), Mike Katz (Eddie/Chorus), Aidan Marchetti (Father Alexandrios), Emma Dowdy, Shaylen Harger, Shea Coughlin, Leslie Blake Walker, Rebekah Santiago, Justin Haupt, Cole Thompson and Thomas Bergamo (Chorus).

Evening performances start at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, and at 8:00 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Matinee performances start at 2 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Subscription package options range from $60 to $78. Single tickets prices start at $48. Discounts are available for seniors and students. The performance on Saturday, June 15 at 2 p.m. will be ASL interpreted.

