Photo Flash: Take a Look at Production Photos from Bedlam's THE CRUCIBLE
BEDLAM's production of Arthur Miller's The Crucible opens Off-Broadway at the Connelly Theater (220 E. 4th Street) tomorrow, Thursday, November 21.
Get a look at photos from the production below!
The cast of The Crucible includes Alan Altschuler, Shirine Babb, Rajesh Bose, Truett Felt, Caroline Grogan, Paul Lazar, Susannah Millonzi, Arash Mokhtar, Ryan Quinn, Randolph Curtis Rand, Zuzanna Szadkowski, Shaun Taylor-Corbett, John Terry and Eric Tucker.
Directed by Eric Tucker, Arthur Miller's The Crucible has scenic design by John McDermott, costume design by Charlotte Palmer-Lane, lighting design by Les Dickert, and casting by Eisenberg and Beans Casting, and opens Thursday, November 21, at the Connelly Theater (220 East Fourth Street), playing a limited seven-week engagement through Sunday, December 29. BEDLAM brings The Crucible Off-Broadway following a five-week engagement at The Nora at Central Square Theater in Cambridge, MA.
Photo Credit: Ashley Garrett
Cast of Bedlam's The Crucible
Cast of Bedlam's The Crucible
Cast of Bedlam's The Crucible
Truett Quinn and Alan Altschuler
Cast of Bedlam's The Crucible
Susannah Millonzi, Eric Tucker, and Alan Altschuler
Arash Mokhtar, Truett Felt, Caroline Grogan, Ryan Quinn
Rajesh Bose, Caroline Grogan, Truett Felt, Ryan Quinn, Arash Mokhtar
