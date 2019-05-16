Photo Flash: Stephen Schwartz Presents Benj Pasek and Justin Paul with the ASCAP Vanguard Award

Keala Settle Also Sang Pasek and Paul's "This is Me" During the Awards

The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) 34th Annual ASCAP Screen Awards returned to the historic Beverly Hilton last night to celebrate the greatest names in today's film, television and video game music. This year's show was hosted by actor Richard Kind who added a special touch to the evening's programming for a packed room of VIP composers and music industry executives.

Broadway legend Stephen Schwartz, mentor to songwriting duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, presented them with the ASCAP Vanguard Award - the first time the award has been given to music creators known for their film and musical theatre accomplishments. The pair made their debut on Broadway with the Tony-nominated score for A Christmas Story in 2012 and went on to create the six-time Tony-honored Broadway hit Dear Evan Hansen as well as award-winning songs for films La La Landand The Greatest Showman. Their multiple Oscar, Grammy, Tony and Golden Globe wins and nominations leave much to anticipate for their upcoming projects, including Disney live-action movies Aladdin and Snow White.

In addition to a medley of scores from Giacchino's catalog, the attendees enjoyed live performances of music created by this year's top honorees. Keala Settle sang Pasek and Paul's "This is Me" and Tim Davis performed "Come Alive" (both from The Greatest Showman). The house orchestra also performed Pinar Toprak's themes from Pixar's Purl, a computer-animated short film released in February.

