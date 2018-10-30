Photo Flash: Stars Align for THE 24 HOUR MUSICALS

Favorites of theatre and screen took to the stage of the American Airlines Theatre in Times Square last night for The 24 Hour Musicals on Broadway. John Mulaney, Bebe Neuwirth, Corey Cott, Savion Glover, Jackie Cruz, Lea DeLaria, Emily Estefan, were just a few of the exceptional group of artists who joined forces to write, direct and perform four original musicals within 24 hours, in support of The Lillys.

Get a peek inside with photos below!

The first musical of the evening was THE GORDON FOUR, set at the funeral of talent manager of Wendy Elizabeth Gordon with her friend, Stephon (Savion Glover) who taps the eulogy. The next musical was BACKSTAGE AT 'SLAVERY: THE MUSICAL,' - while the cast waits for a constantly tardy star of the show up. Followed byTHINGS GET BETTER, set during 1972, The Family Kilbasa performs together on a cruise ship, and off-stage problems come to a head. The final musical of the evening was SPLIT DECISION, set during a boxing match

The evening benefited Lillys' work supporting women in theater and promoting gender parity, as well as The 24 Hour Plays' programs, including The 24 Hour Plays: Nationals (a professional intensive for young artists). It also paid homage to the women who are changing the landscape of American atre, through appearances by Lynn Nottage, Lisa Kron, Stacey Mindich, Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Todd London and Sarah Ruhl.

Photo Credit: Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for The 24 Hour Musicals

