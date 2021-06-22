Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: See Norm Lewis, Jennifer Nettles, Phylicia Rashad & More at Broadway Inspirational Voices' Little Island Concert

The event also featured Michael McElroy, Ayodele Casel, Daniel J Watts & more.

Jun. 22, 2021  

Broadway Inspirational Voices gathered together to perform two nights of live versions of their renowned virtual videos, 'Broadway Our Way,' to celebrate BIV Founder and outgoing Artistic Director Michael McElroy as he prepares to pass the baton to Allen René Louis.

Check out photos below!

The celebratory evenings included special guest appearances by Tony Award nominee Daniel J. Watts, Ayodele Casel (Artist in Residence at Little Island), Tony Award-winner Phylicia Rashad, Sugarland's Jennifer Nettles, Tony Award nominee Norm Lewis, Broadway dancer Garen Scribner and the Broadway Inspirational Voices, and welcome audiences back into community, take them on a journey of remembrance, and invite them to boldly step into a new tomorrow.

Photo credit: Rebecca J Michelson

Norm Lewis

Michael McElroy

Lloyd Boyd and Garren Scribner

Jennifer Nettles

Michael McElroy, Allen Rene Louis, and the Broadway Inspirational Voices

BIV

BIV

BIV

Phylicia Rashad

Ayodele Casel and Daniel J Watts


