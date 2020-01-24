Photo Flash: See Fran Drescher, Alex Newell and More in Photos from NBC's Mid-Season Press Junket
NBCUniversal hosted a press junket at the Four Seasons Midtown Hotel in New York City on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, featuring new and returning mid-season series including "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," "Good Girls," "Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector," "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist," "Indebted," "Manifest," "America's Got Talent: The Champions" and more.
See photos of the stars below!
Photo Credit: Virginia Sherwood
Andre Braugher, "Brooklyn Nine-Nine"
Terry Crews "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" and "America's Got Talent"
Stephanie Beatriz, "Brooklyn Nine-Nine"
Alex Newell, "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist"
Freema Agyeman, Jocko Sims, "New Amsterdam"
Steven Weber, Fran Drescher, "Indebted"
Fran Drescher, "Indebted"
Sarah Wayne Callies, Michael O'Neill, Michele Weaver, "Council of Dads"
Retta, Reno Wilson, "Good Girls"
Tracy Spiridakos, "Chicago P.D."on NBC; Joe Minoso, "Chicago Fire" on NBC; S. Epatha Merkerson, "Chicago Med" on NBC
