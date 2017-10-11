Photo Flash: Santino Fontana Croons at Broadway at Birdland

Oct. 11, 2017  

The Broadway at Birdland concert series was proud to present Broadway leading man Santino Fontana in his Birdland concert debut on Monday, October 9. Joining Santino onstage were musical director/pianist Steven Feifke, Charlie Rosen on bass and BRyan Carter on drums.

With his rich voice, dynamic versatility, and easy charisma, Santino Fontana is one of Broadway's favorite leading men. Following his Broadway debut in the revival of Sunday in the Park with George, he's received an Obie, Lortel, Drama Desk, and Clarence Derwent Award for his varied work onstage, and has garnered rave reviews for his performance in Stephen Karam's Pulitzer finalist, Sons of the Prophet. His literally charming performance as Prince Topher in Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella earned him a Tony nomination and Audience Choice Award. As the voice of another prince-the villainous Hans in Frozen-as well as the overlooked barman, Greg, in the CW series Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, he has begun to build a passionate following beyond New York.

The award-winning Broadway at Birdland concert series is a weekly event on the stage of the historic music room. Birdland is located at 315 West 44 Street, in the heart of Manhattan's Theater District.

Photos Credit: Kevin Alvey


Related Articles

From This Author BWW News Desk

  • COME FROM AWAY Recoups in Less Than 8 Months on Broadway
  • VIDEO: Lea Michele Explains Why She Took 'Don't Rain On My Parade' Out of GLEE Tour
  • Broadway's Lea Salonga to Release New Album of Traditional Filipino Songs, 11/3
  • Photo Flash: Get A First Look At The New LES MISERABLES US Tour!
  • Broadway's Nathan Lane Claims He Was Attacked by Harvey Weinstein During Event
  • VIDEO: Jordan Fisher Receives First Perfect Score with Emotional DWTS Performance

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com