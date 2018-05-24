Photo Flash: SCHOOL OF ROCK Celebrates Red Nose Day Plus Special Contest!

Yesterday, the hit broadway musical School of Rock - The Musical celebrated Red Nose Day with a very special closing number to help raise money and awareness to end child poverty. Conner Gillooly, who plays Dewey, took center stage during the curtain call to tell the sold-out crowd more about Red Nose Day, and about Andrew Lloyd Webber and School of Rock - The Musical's efforts/commitment to support the cause. The full cast and full house donned the campaign's iconic Red Noses for a giant selfie and fun moment before taking to the streets with Red Noses still firmly in place.

Andrew Lloyd Webber has created an unforgettable personal experience in support of Red Nose Day, offering a lucky fan and a friend to share in the School of Rock - The Musical like never before. Anyone can enter by going to omaze.com/experiences/andrew-lloyd-webber-school-rock and making a donation as little as $10 to be in the running. The winner of this incredible prize will be flown out to New York City and not only score VIP tickets to the feel-good musical but will also get to join Andrew Lloyd Webber and the cast on stage for an extra musical number, and meet the world famous composer and producer backstage after the final bow. This is an unparalleled opportunity for fans to live out their broadway dreams with one of the greatest and most awarded icons in all of music.

"School of Rock - The Musical is filled with fun and we are delighted to support Red Nose Day's vital work with an opportunity to experience the show like never before," said Andrew Lloyd Webber. "It's simply incredible to see the young cast on stage come together to help make a difference in the lives of children around the world."

"Red Nose Day is uniquely positioned at the intersection of entertainment, philanthropy, and celebrity and moments like this are what make the annual campaign truly special," said Janet Scardino, CEO of Comic Relief USA, the non-profit behind Red Nose Day. "In addition to Americans and audiences taking part, we're honored to have partners like School of Rock - The Musical and Andrew Lloyd Webber make an even deeper connection between fans and Red Nose Day."

Red Nose Day harnesses the power of entertainment to drive positive change. Now in its fourth year in the U.S., Red Nose Day has raised over $100 million, positively impacting the lives of more than 8.3 million children living in poverty. Both at home and abroad, Red Nose Day funds have helped to deliver essential medical services for more than 6.7 million children, educational support for more than 850,000 children, care for more than 60,000 homeless children and young people, and so much more.

Created by Oscar nominated and Emmy Award-winning writer-director Richard Curtis, ("Love Actually", "Four Weddings and a Funeral," "Notting Hill"), Red Nose Day is about making it fun to come together to raise money and awareness for children who need our help the most, in America and around the world. Red Nose Day takes place on May 24, 2018. In addition to downloading Elbi and getting in on the action, follow @RedNoseDayUSA on Twitter and Instagram, and on Facebook at Facebook.com/RedNoseDayUSA. For more information about Red Nose Day, its impact, and fun and funny ideas on how to get involved please visit www.rednoseday.org.

Photo Credit: Emilio Madrid-Kuser

