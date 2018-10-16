Photo Flash: Robert Cuccioli Leads FUN HOME at White Plains Performing Arts Center

BroadwayWorld has a first look at The White Plains Performing Arts Center (WPPAC)'s New York Regional Premiere of FUN HOME, playing through October 28, 2018. Winner of five Tony Awards including Best Musical, FUN HOME's story centers around graphic novelist Alison. When her father dies unexpectedly, Alison dives into her past to tell the story of the volatile, brilliant, one-of-a-kind man whose temperament and secrets defined her family and her life.

Leading the cast are three Broadway veterans: Robert Cuccioli as Bruce (Jekyll & Hyde (Tony nominee), Spiderman: Turn Off The Dark), Lauren Cohn as Alison (Mamma Mia) and Rita Harvey as Helen (Fiddler on the Roof, Phantom of the Opera). They are joined by Catherine Ashmore Bradley & Serena Parrish (Small Alison), Wyatt Cirbus (Christian), Elliot Fishman (John), Jessica Mosher (Joan), Megan O'Callaghan (Medium Alison), and Ian Smith (Roy/Mark/Pete/Bobby).

FUN HOME is Directed by Amy Griffin with Musical Direction by Stephen Ferri and Choreography by Lexie Fennell Frare. Scenic Design by Christopher & Justin Swader, Lighting Design by Jamie Roderick, Costume Design by Molly Seidel, Sound Design by Emma Wilk, Stage Managed by Kellie McMenemon. Music by Jeanine Tesori, Book & Lyrics by Lisa Kron, Based on the graphic novel by Alison Bechdel.

The White Plains Performing Arts Center is located on the third level of City Center off Mamaroneck Avenue in downtown White Plains, minutes from the White Plains Metro North Station. For tickets visit the theatre box office Monday-Friday (11am-6pm), purchase the tickets online at wppac.com or call 914-328-1600. For Group Sales, please contact boxoffice@wppac.com.

FUN HOME is a WPPAC Mainstage Production which is a professional production featuring union and non-union actors from Broadway, national tours and regional theatre across the country. These productions are created from scratch, staffed with professional production teams (directors to designers), large LIVE orchestras and boast high-quality sets and costumes.



Serena Parrish (Small Alison), Megan Oâ€™Callaghan (Medium Alison), Lauren Cohn (Alison)

Serena Parrish (Small Alison) and Robert Cuccioli (Bruce)

The cast of Fun Home

The cast of Fun Home

The cast of Fun Home

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You