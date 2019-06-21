Photo Flash: Rehearsals Are Underway For the 2019 Jimmy Awards!

The 11th annual Jimmy Awards ceremony will be held on Monday, June 24th at 7:30PM at the Minskoff Theatre.

A rehearsal was held on June 17th at NYU Tisch School of the Arts in New York City, and we've got your first look inside! Check out photos from the rehearsal below.

This year's Jimmy Awards ceremony will be streamed live in its entirety on The Jimmy Awards Facebook and YouTube pages. The Livestream is brought to you by The Broadway League Foundation and 2017 Tony Award winning Best Musical Dear Evan Hansen. Apples and Oranges Arts is the livestream and video production partner. The official media partner is WABC-TV. The livestream will also include special content for those watching the ceremony online.

Judges are comprised of notable theatre professionals including Tony Award-winning producers, award-winning casting experts and industry professionals. The evening of the performance, winners will be selected by Nathan Flower,Montego Glover, Alecia Parker, Marc Platt, Tara Rubin, Thomas Schumacher, Stephen Schwartz, and Bernie Telsey. Preliminary judges who evaluated nominees prior to the ceremony included Gabriel Barre,Robert Cuccioli, Nathan Flower, Stephanie Klapper, and Seth Sklar-Heyn.

The Jimmy Awards are presented by the Broadway League Foundation in honor of legendary Broadway producer/theatre owner James M. Nederlander, and are supported by many leading theatre industry organizations. More information about the National High School Musical Theatre Awards program can be found at JimmyAwards.com.

Photo Credit: Henry McGee/NHSMTA



Jimmy Awards Rehearsals

Jimmy Awards Rehearsals

Jimmy Awards Rehearsals

Jimmy Awards Rehearsals

Jimmy Awards Rehearsals

Jimmy Awards Rehearsals

Jimmy Awards Rehearsals

Jimmy Awards Rehearsals

Jimmy Awards Rehearsals

Jimmy Awards Rehearsals

Jimmy Awards Rehearsals

Jimmy Awards Rehearsals

Jimmy Awards Rehearsals

Jimmy Awards Rehearsals

Jimmy Awards Rehearsals

Jimmy Awards Rehearsals





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You