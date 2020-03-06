Photo Flash: Rachel Chavkin and More at the 13th Annual Yale Drama Series Prize Ceremony Honoring Liliana Padilla
Earlier this week was the 13th Annual Yale Drama Series Prize ceremony, which honored playwright Liliana Padilla for her play How To Defend Yourself, and was selected by playwright-judge Ayad Akhtar. This was held at the Claire Tow Theater at Lincoln Center, and culminated in a reading of the play directed by Rachel Chavkin. Also in attendance were previous Yale Drama Series Prize judges including John Guare and Marsha Norman; previous YDS Prize recipients including Barbara Seyda and Neil Wechsler; and Francine Horn, President of the David Charles Horn Foundation.
The Yale Drama Series is the preeminent playwriting award in cooperation with Yale University Press, and is solely sponsored by the David Charles Horn Foundation. The Yale Drama Series Prize is given out annually for a play by an emerging playwright, selected by a judging panel of one--a distinguished playwright of our time. The winner receives the David Charles Horn Prize of $10,000, as well as publication of the winning play by Yale University Press and a staged professional reading. The Yale Drama Series is an annual international open submission competition for emerging playwrights who are invited to submit original, unpublished, full-length, English language plays for consideration. All entries are read blindly.
"Liliana's play about desire, defense, and the insidious, labyrinthine reach of rape culture is that rare thing: Formally inventive, timely, accessible, and soulful." - Ayad Akhtar
Synopsis of the show:
Seven college students gather for a DIY self-defense workshop after a sorority sister is raped. They learn to use their bodies as weapons. They lear to fend off attackers. They learn 'not to be a victim.' Learning self-defense becomes a channel for their rage, anxiety, confusion, trauma, and desire - lots of desire. How To Defend Yourself explores what you want, how to ask for it, and the insidious ways rape culture threatens one's body and sense of belonging
Photo Credit: Rob Kim
Andre Bishop, Francine Horn and Marsha Norman
Francine Horn, John Guare, Ayad Akhtar and Andre Bishop
John Guare and Liliana Padilla
Ayad Akhtar and Liliana Padilla
Rachel Chavkin, Liliana Padilla and Francine Horn
Liliana Padilla
Liliana Padilla and Rachel Chavkin
