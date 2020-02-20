Photo Flash: Original Stars Carol Lawrence and Jaime Sanchez Return to WEST SIDE STORY
Tonight (tonight)'s the night! Tony Award winner Ivo van Hove's new production of West Side Story opens tonight, February 20, at the Broadway Theatre. Just last night, however, the company welcomed two very special guests- original Maria, Carol Lawrence and original Chino, Jaime Sanchez. Check out photos of the pair as they visit the cast backstage over sixty years later!
Marked by a record-setting 33 Broadway debuts, the cast of West Side Story includes Isaac Powell as Tony, Shereen Pimentel as Maria, Yesenia Ayala as Anita, Amar Ramasar as Bernardo, Dharon E. Jones as Riff, Marissa Brown (debut), Gabi Campo, Adolfo Mena Cejas (debut), Daniel Ching (debut), Audrey Collette (debut), Lorna Courtney, Marc Crousillat (debut), Stephanie Crousillat (debut), Roman Cruz (debut), Kevin Csolak, Alexa De Barr (debut), Israel Del Rosario (debut), Jordan Dobson (debut), Tyler Eisenreich (debut), Armando Eleazar (debut), Marlon Feliz (debut), Satori Folkes-Stone (debut), Zuri Noelle Ford (debut), Ui-Seng François (debut), Yesy Garcia (debut), Carlos E. Gonzalez, Jennifer Gruener(debut), Jacob Guzman, Matthew Johnson (debut), Dharon E. Jones (debut), Jarred Manista (debut), Michaela Marfori (debut), Ilda Mason (debut), Michelle Mercedes (debut), Paul Morland (debut), Daniel Oreskes, Pippa Pearthree, Mia Pinero (debut), Gus Reed (debut), Thomas Jay Ryan, Michael Seltzer (debut), Ahmad Simmons, Corey John Snide, Sheldon True (debut), Ricky Ubeda, Madison Vomastek (debut), Tony Ward, Bridget Whitman (debut), Danny Wolohan, and Kevin Zambrano (debut).
Photo Credit: Jenny Anderson
Amar Ramasar and Carol Lawrence
Jacob Guzman and Jaime Sanchez
Jaime Sanchez, Carol Lawrence, Shereen Pimentel, Isaac Powell
Carol Lawrence and Shereen Pimentel
