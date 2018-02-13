Photo Flash: Meet the Cast and Creatives of THIS FLAT EARTH

Feb. 13, 2018  

At a middle school in this seaside town, the unthinkable has happened, placing a bewildered community in the national spotlight. Stuck at home in a state of shocked limbo, Julie (Ms. Davis) and Zander (Mr. Saint-Germain), two thirteen-year-olds, try to make sense of the chaos they witnessed, their awkward crushes and an infinitely more complicated future - but the grown-ups are no help at all. An urgent response to our times, THIS FLAT EARTH is a startling and deeply felt story of growing up in our confounding world.

The production features scenic design by Dane Laffrey, costume design by Tony Award winner Paloma Young, lighting design by two-time Tony Award and three-time Drama Desk Award winner Christopher Akerlind and sound design by Mikhail Fiksel.

Previews begin Friday, March 16 at Playwrights Horizons' Mainstage Theater. Opening Night is set for Monday, April 9 with a limited engagement through Sunday, April 29. Info & Tickets: www.PHnyc.org

Photo Credit: Gerda Mostonaite

Ella Kennedy Davis & Ian Saint-Germain

Lucas Papaelias & Ella Kennedy Davis

Lucas Papaelias, Ella Kennedy Davis & Lynda Gravatt

Lucas Papaelias & Cassie Beck

Full cast Lucas Papaelias, Ian Saint-Germain, Ella Kennedy Davis, Lynda Gravatt & Cassie Beck

Full cast with Lindsey Ferrentino (center) and Rebecca Taichman (far right)

Full cast with Lindsey Ferrentino and Rebecca Taichman and Playwrights Horizons Artistic Diorector Tim Sanford

Tim Sanford, Lindsey Ferrentino & Rebecca Taichman

Lindsey Ferrentino (center) speaks

Rebecca Tacihman describes the set design


