Photo Flash: Mandy Gonzalez, Keegan-Michael Key and More Attend 'Bloomberg 50' Gala
Last night, Michael R. Bloomberg hosted a gala dinner at Gotham Hall celebrating this year's Bloomberg 50, a new, annual, initiative honoring 50 icons and innovators who have changed the global business landscape in measurable ways over the past year. The event celebrated the most influential thought leaders in business, finance, technology, science, politics, and entertainment.
Keegan-Michael Key was the Master of Ceremonies and the evening featured a special performance by Hamilton's Mandy Gonzalez.
Guests in attendance included Jordan Klepper, Ken Burns, Martha Stewart, Jane Seymour, Hannah Bronfman, Eric Schmidt, Jon Batiste, Mark Morris, Coco Rocha, Georgette Mosbacher, Paulina Porizkova, Tamron Hall, Adam Silver, Stephanie Ruhle, and Ty Hunter.
BroadwayWorld has photos from the evening below!
Photo Credits: Brian Ach/Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Bloomberg
Michael Bloomberg speaks onstage during 'The Bloomberg 50' Celebration at Gotham Hall
Actress Mandy Gonzalez performs onstage during 'The Bloomberg 50' Celebration at Gotham Hall.
Mandy Gonzalez and Keegan-Michael Key
Actress Mandy Gonzalez
Model Paulina Porizkova
Actress Jane Seymour
Model Coco Rocha