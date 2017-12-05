NEW YORK CITY
Photo Flash: Mandy Gonzalez, Keegan-Michael Key and More Attend 'Bloomberg 50' Gala

Dec. 5, 2017  

Last night, Michael R. Bloomberg hosted a gala dinner at Gotham Hall celebrating this year's Bloomberg 50, a new, annual, initiative honoring 50 icons and innovators who have changed the global business landscape in measurable ways over the past year. The event celebrated the most influential thought leaders in business, finance, technology, science, politics, and entertainment.

Keegan-Michael Key was the Master of Ceremonies and the evening featured a special performance by Hamilton's Mandy Gonzalez.

Guests in attendance included Jordan Klepper, Ken Burns, Martha Stewart, Jane Seymour, Hannah Bronfman, Eric Schmidt, Jon Batiste, Mark Morris, Coco Rocha, Georgette Mosbacher, Paulina Porizkova, Tamron Hall, Adam Silver, Stephanie Ruhle, and Ty Hunter.

BroadwayWorld has photos from the evening below!

Photo Credits: Brian Ach/Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Bloomberg

Michael Bloomberg speaks onstage during 'The Bloomberg 50' Celebration at Gotham Hall

Actress Mandy Gonzalez performs onstage during 'The Bloomberg 50' Celebration at Gotham Hall.

Mandy Gonzalez and Keegan-Michael Key

Keegan-Michael Key

Actress Mandy Gonzalez

Model Paulina Porizkova

Hannah Bronfman

Martha Stewart

Actress Jane Seymour

Model Coco Rocha


