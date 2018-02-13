Photo Flash: Lin-Manuel Miranda Joins Bill and Melinda Gates for Conversation at Hunter College

On Tuesday, February 13, Hunter College alum Lin-Manuel Miranda joined Bill and Melinda Gates for a conversation at Hunter College.

They explored the Gates Foundation's 10th Annual Letter and why they are optimistic about the state of the world. The three answered compelling questions from an audience full of Hunter students of all ages and Facebook Live viewers about philanthropy, global health, education, and current events.

Check out some photos from the event below!

Photo Credit: Hunter College/Matt Capowski





