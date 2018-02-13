Photo Flash: Lin-Manuel Miranda Joins Bill and Melinda Gates for Conversation at Hunter College

Feb. 13, 2018  

On Tuesday, February 13, Hunter College alum Lin-Manuel Miranda joined Bill and Melinda Gates for a conversation at Hunter College.

They explored the Gates Foundation's 10th Annual Letter and why they are optimistic about the state of the world. The three answered compelling questions from an audience full of Hunter students of all ages and Facebook Live viewers about philanthropy, global health, education, and current events.

Check out some photos from the event below!

Photo Credit: Hunter College/Matt Capowski

Hunter alum Lin-Manuel Miranda engages with Hunter students onstage.

(from left to right) Bill Gates; Hunter College President Jennifer Raab; Lin-Manuel Miranda; and MeLinda Gates

(from left to right) Bill Gates; Lin-Manuel Miranda; MeLinda Gates

Hunter alum Lin-Manuel Miranda joins Bill and MeLinda Gates for a conversation at Hunter College.

(from left to right) Bill Gates; Lin-Manuel Miranda; MeLinda Gates with audience of Hunter students at Hunter College


