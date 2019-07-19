Photo Flash: Lin-Manuel Miranda Drops In On The DUCKTALES Panel At San Diego Comic Con

Today at San Diego Comic-Con, Lin-Manuel Miranda, the voice of Gizmoduck/Fenton Crackshell-Cabrera in Disney Channel's "DuckTales," made a surprise appearance during the "DuckTales" panel, joining stars Paget Brewster(Della Duck), Bobby Moynihan (Louie Duck), Ben Schwartz (Dewey Duck) and Kate Micucci (Webby Vanderquack).

New season two episodes of "DuckTales" will premiere September 2019 on Disney Channel and in DisneyNOW.

Check out a look from inside Lin's surprise visit here!

Photo Credit: San Diego Comic Con



The cast and creative team of DuckTales

Lin-Manuel Miranda





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You