Photo Flash: LaChanze, Liz Callaway & More Unite for Carmel Dean's WELL-BEHAVED WOMEN
Broadway ladies united last weekend for the world premiere of Award-winning composer Carmel Dean's Well-Behaved Women. The cast included: LaChanze, Liz Callaway, Natascia Diaz, Melissa Rose Hirsh, Bonnie Milligan, Katie Thompson, Kuhoo Verma, Sasha Allen, Andréa Burns, Hannah Elless and Barbara Walsh.
With original songs by Dean, direction by Schele Williams and orchestrations by Lynne Shankel, Well- Behaved Women tells the powerful stories of some of history's most groundbreaking women (including Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Harriet Tubman, Frida Kahlo, Billie Jean King, and Malala Yousafzai and many more).
CARMEL DEAN is a composer/lyricist, arranger, musical director and pianist. Her first musical, Renascence, was recently produced Off-Broadway by the award-winning Transport Group, and was named Best New Musical at the 2018 Off-Broadway Alliance Awards. As a musical director, she helmed the Broadway musical If/Then starring Idina Menzel, as well as Hands on a Hardbody, American Idiot, and The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. Off-Broadway credits include Everyday Rapture, Vanities, and Elegies - A Song Cycle by William Finn. International credits include Chicago (Hong Kong) and the 2000 Olympic Games Opening and Closing Ceremonies (Sydney). Carmel also served as Chita Rivera's musical director for many national and international appearances, and performed with Green Day on the Grammy Awards in 2010. Carmel is a native of Perth, Western Australia, and received a B.Mus. from the Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts (WAAPA). In 2001 she was awarded a Fulbright Scholarship to study in the United States, and subsequently graduated from NYU's Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program with an MFA in Musical Theatre Writing. She is a member of the BMI Lehman Engel Musical Workshop.
Photo Credit: Jenny Anderson
Andrea Burns and the Ladies of Carmel Dean's Well-Behaved Women
Katie Thompson, Natascia Diaz, Liz Callaway, and Barbara Walsh
LaChanze
