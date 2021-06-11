Photos: Kristin Chenoweth's Broadway Bootcamp Gets Ready for the 2021 Kristi Awards!

Lucky live and virtual campers from across the globe just passed their hump day of the week and are now in preparation for their showcase and annual KRISTI Awards presentation on Sunday night at 8pm EST/7pm CST/5pm PST.

You can get tickets for Sunday night's one night only event, headlined by camp founder herself, Kristin Chenoweth and her co-directors Richard Jay-Alexander & John McDaniel. https://link.kcbbc.camp/boxoffice

Classes and rehearsals have been going on all week and the stellar faculty include, Nellie Beavers, Matt Berman, Sierra Boggess, Lindsay Brooks, Josh Bryant, Craig Burns, Dylan Bustamante, Mary-Mitchell Campbell, Nancy Carson, Jim Caruso, Kevin Chamberlin, Joseph Church, Michael Croiter, Madame Olga V / Michael Cusumano, Frank DiLella, Bryan Farina, Lindsey Feinstein, Kyle Garvin, Heather Gershonowitz, Bruce Glikas, Mandy Gonzalez, Laurie Green, Crystal Hall, Tyler Hanes, Adrianna Hicks, Michael Hull, Devin Ilaw, Julie James, Richard Jay-Alexander, Brittney Johnson, Jay Landers, Baayork Lee, Norm Lewis, Andrea Macasaet, Brittney Mack, Eoin Mallon, Joan Marcus, John McDaniel, Abby Mueller, Jen Namoff, Anne Nathan, Kelli O'Hara, Michael Orland, Samantha Pauly, Susan Powell, Faith Prince, Samantha Robbins, Marissa Rosen, MiMi Scardulla, Victoria Shaw, Christopher Sieber, Celeste Simone, Kevin Stites, John Tartaglia, Elizabeth Teeter, Lara Teeter, Anna Uzele, Kim Vento, and Marissa Winokur.

This year, they added a Morning Chat Show called GOOD MORNING CAMPERS, hosted from the Kristin Chenoweth Theatre at the Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center that goes live to campers and to fans on Instagram Live (@kcbbc_camp) as well as Zoom, where they review the day's news, schedule, highlights, clips, singing, interviews, and plenty of surprises. They even have their own theme song, penned by John McD: https://link.kcbbc.camp/gmc

The reaction to the week's activities has been astonishing and the social media activity when we last checked has jumped 875% in the last week. BroadwayWorld is proud that KC and our friends from Kristin Chenoweth's Broadway Bootcamp have chosen Stage Mag as their official program for the evening and it should be available for viewing Sunday morning for the evening show.

It's a huge undertaking of live, pre-taped, and satellite generated content to make this happen, and all eyes will be watching.

The popular Bootcamp usually starts on Tony night of every year and goes for the following week, but this year they kept their calendar schedule without the Tony Awards to launch off of, and did their own program hosted by Sirius XM's Julie James. Speaking with directors Richard Jay-Alexander and John McDaniel, they both promise an engaging and heart felt show with plenty of highlights and lots of young, fresh faces. We think you should put it on your viewing list and not miss it on Sunday night.

Photo Credit: Merrill Mitchell