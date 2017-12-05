Photo Flash: Kate Baldwin, Liz Callaway and More Bring Sondheim & Prince to Life in 'Broadway Close Up' Series

Kaufman Music Center's annual Broadway Close Up series at Merkin Concert Hall gives theater fans a new perspective on the shows and songs they love, plus a sneak peek at some of the best new musicals headed to New York theaters. Compelling performances along with eye-opening interviews with theater writers and composers illuminating the creative process have made the series a must-see for New York's most serious and knowledgeable theater fans.

In "A Good Thing Going - The Stephen Sondheim & Harold Prince Collaboration," music director David Loud (original cast of Merrily We Roll Along) traces the rise and fall of a musical theater partnership that created some of the most memorable musicals of all time. BroadwayWorld has photos from the show below!

Stephen Sondheim and Harold Prince inspired each other's best work as they broke new ground with their musicals: Company, Follies, A Little Night Music, Pacific Overtures, Sweeney Todd and Merrily We Roll Along. Together, they tell the story of one of the greatest chapters in American musical history.

The show featured Tony nominee and Emmy Award winner Liz Callaway (original cast of Merrily We Roll Along), Tony nominee Kate Baldwin (Hello, Dolly!), Lewis Cleale (The Book of Mormon), Laura Darrell, Leslie Kritzer, Kevin Massey (A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder) and Daniel McGrew. With Noah Racey, Director; David Loud, Music Director; and Joseph Thalken, piano.





Related Articles