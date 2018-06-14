Photo Flash: First Look at Judy Kuhn, Mary Testa, and Amy Bodnar in STEEL MAGNOLIAS at Cape Playhouse

The historic Cape Playhouse's 92nd season kicks off with Robert Harling's poignant Steel Magnolias. Starring Judy Kuhn, Mary Testa, and Amy Bodnar, and directed by Pamela Hunt, Steel Magnolias plays through 23. Check out photos from the production below!

Set in Louisiana in the 1980s, Steel Magnolias is equal parts hilarious and heartwarming. At Truvy's beauty shop, six southern ladies gather each week to chat and support each other through thick and thin. But those bonds are about to be tested when M'Lynn and her daughter Shelby face a life-changing crisis. Infused with heart and humor, Steel Magnolias is a hilarious story that touches on love, loss, and enduring friendship.

Judy Kuhn (M'Lynn) is a four-time Tony Award nominee whose work on Broadway includes the recent revival of Fiddler on the Roof; Fun Home (Tony & Drama League Award Nominations); the Roundabout's 1993 revival of She Loves Me (Tony Nomination); Two Shakespearean Actors (LCT); Chess (Tony & Drama Desk Nominations); Les Miserables (Tony & Drama Desk Nominations); Rags (Drama Desk Nomination), and The Mystery of Edwin Drood (original cast). Her Off-Broadway & regional credits include Fun Home at The Public Theater (Lucille Lortell Award); The Cradle Will Rock (City Center); Stephen Sondheim & James Lapine's Passion at CSC (Drama League Award Nomination); the U.S. premiere of Sunset Boulevard (Los Angeles) Three Sisters (Intiman Theatre), Eli's Comin' (Obie Award/Vineyard Theatre), and The Ballad of Little Jo at Steppenwolf (Jeff Award Nomination). Her film and TV credits include Disney's Pocahontas, Enchanted, "Elementary," "Hope & Faith," and "Law & Order." Judy has performed on concert stages around the world including Carnegie Hall, Avery Fisher Hall, The Hollywood Bowl, The Royal Albert Hall in London and has recorded four solo CD's most recently Rodgers, Rodgers & Guettel (PS Classics).

Mary Testa (Ouiser) is a two time Tony nominee, two time Lucille Lortel nominee, five time Drama Desk nominee, two time Drama League nominee, two time Outer Critics Circle nominee, an Obie Award winner, and received a Drama Desk award celebrating Queen of the Mist and 'Three Decades of Outstanding Work.' She has been seen on Broadway in Wicked, Guys and Dolls, Chicago, 42nd St, , On the Town, Her recent Off-Broadway credits include The Portuguese Kid, The Government Inspector, Queen of the Mist. Films include Eat Pray Love, and The Bounty Hunter. Her recent television credits include "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," "Bull," "Two Broke Girls," and "Nurse Jackie."

Amy Bodnar (Truvy) returns to Cape Playhouse after her acclaimed performance last summer as Electra in Gypsy. She also worked with director Pam Hunt at the Cape Playhouse playing Bethany, et al in As Bees in Honey Drown. She comes to The Playhouse directly from back to back productions of Mamma Mia, She has starred in musicals and plays on and off Broadway, in national tours and regional theaters across the country.

Joy Franz (Clariee) Broadway credits include Les Liaisons Dangereuses, Into the Woods A Little Night Music, Company (and London), Pippin. She has also been seen Off-Broadway in 'night Mother, Threepenny Opera, Assassins (Original Cast), All My Sons, Tom Foolery, I Can't Keep Running in Place, and Blood Wedding. Recent regional productions include Lost in Yonkers, The Glass Menagerie, Driving Miss Daisy, Steel Magnolias, TV and film credits include "Allegiance," "The Carrie Diaries," "Law & Order. Annelle will be played by Jillian Louis, seen in It Shoulda Been You on Broadway and Off-Broadway in Soul Doctor. She was also featured on the Cheers national tour as Diane. Her regional credits include Walnut Street Theatre, American Theatre Group, NY Musical Festival, Florida Rep, St. Louis Rep, and many more. Her TV credits include "Law & Order SVU.." Laurie Veldheer will play Shelby in her Cape Playhouse debut. She has been seen on Broadway in Mamma Mia and in the Newsies National Tour credits Into The Woods and Hairspray. Rgional theater credits include performances at the Paper Mill Playhouse and Milwaukee Rep.

Steel Magnolias is directed by Pamela Hunt, (The Cape Playhouse: The Mousetrap, Moon Over Buffalo, Don't Dress For Dinner, Carnival). The design team includes Daniel Whiting (scenic design), David Toser (costume design) Kurt Alger (Wig Designer) Joseph Palermo (Sound Designer), Marissa Piccuto (Props Designer))and Jaron Kent Hermansen (lighting design). Casting Director for the 2018 season is Geoff Josselson, CSA.

Robert Harling made his directorial debut with The Evening Star for Paramount, which he also wrote for the screen based on Larry McMurty's novel. The Evening Star reunited Shirley MacLaine and Jack Nicholson and co-stars Juliette Lewis, Bill Paxton, Scott Wolf, Miranda Richardson, and Marion Ross. The Evening Star is the continuation of one of the most beloved and acclaimed movies of our time, Terms of Endearment. Before launching a successful stage and screenwriting career, Robert graduated from Tulane University School of Law, but instead of taking the bar exam, he opted to become an actor in New York. After years of productive work as an actor in voice overs and commercials, Harling was inspired to write the highly acclaimed stage play Steel Magnolias, which was based on events from his personal life. Steel Magnolias continues to thrive in theatrical productions throughout the world. Immediately bridging a career from stage to screen, Harling adapted his original play into the popular film of the same title, which starred Sally Field, Julia Roberts, Shirley MacLaine, Olympia Dukakis, Dolly Parton, and Daryl Hannah. Over the years, Mr. Harling has become a much sought-after screenwriter: other credits, to name a few, include Soapdish, which was based on Harling's acting experience and starred Sally Field, Whoopi Goldberg, and Robert Downey Jr., and First Wives Club for Paramount, starring Bette Midler, Goldie Hawn, and Diane Keaton.

Playing June 12 through 23, performances are Monday through Wednesday evenings at 7:30 pm, Thursday through Saturday evenings at 8:00 pm, with matinees on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 2:00 pm and Saturdays at 4:00 pm.

Tickets begin at $20.00, and can be purchased at CapePlayhouse.com, at the Cape Playhouse Box Office (820 Main Street, Route 6A, Dennis, MA), or by phone at 508-385-3911.

Photo credit: The Cape Playhouse

