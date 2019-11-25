Photo Flash: John Cameron Mitchell and Glenn Close Host HOMUNCULUS Listening Party
Yesterday, at the IFC Film Center in New York City, John Cameron Mitchell and Glenn Close hosted the ANTHEM: HOMUNCULUS Marathon listening party in celebration of their hit musical podcast ANTHEM: HOMUNCULUS, available only on Luminary.
ANTHEM: HOMUNCULUS is an intimate storytelling experience created just for listeners. It combines the density of series television with the excitement of musical theater and live concert.
The 31 original songs--ranging from rock to soul, jazz to punk, High Church to pure pop--are delivered by 40 actors (who hold 7 Tony Awards ®) and 30 musicians on one unconventional audio stage. Anthem teeters on the razor-funny knife-edge of life as the characters struggle to live after loss, love after hate, and survive in a world flirting with Apocalypse.
Created by John Cameron Mitchell and Bryan Weller, Anthem: Homunculus is the first in the new anthology series from Topic Studios and is available only on Luminary For more information, visit luminarypodcasts.com.
Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images For Luminary
Glenn Close and John Cameron Mitchell
