Photo Flash: John Cameron Mitchell and Glenn Close Host HOMUNCULUS Listening Party

Yesterday, at the IFC Film Center in New York City, John Cameron Mitchell and Glenn Close hosted the ANTHEM: HOMUNCULUS Marathon listening party in celebration of their hit musical podcast ANTHEM: HOMUNCULUS, available only on Luminary.

ANTHEM: HOMUNCULUS is an intimate storytelling experience created just for listeners. It combines the density of series television with the excitement of musical theater and live concert.

The 31 original songs--ranging from rock to soul, jazz to punk, High Church to pure pop--are delivered by 40 actors (who hold 7 Tony Awards ®) and 30 musicians on one unconventional audio stage. Anthem teeters on the razor-funny knife-edge of life as the characters struggle to live after loss, love after hate, and survive in a world flirting with Apocalypse.

Created by John Cameron Mitchell and Bryan Weller, Anthem: Homunculus is the first in the new anthology series from Topic Studios and is available only on Luminary For more information, visit luminarypodcasts.com.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You