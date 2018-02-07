Photo Flash: Jim Caruso Celebrates a Birdland Birthday!

Jim Caruso, host of Jim Caruso's Cast Party has been throwing a party at Birdland every Monday night for the past fifteen years, and needless to say, the soirée has fallen on his birthday a handful of times. Like this Monday, February 5. Cast Party became his party, and dozens of showbiz pals came to serenade him.

Jim's extraordinary birthday cake was delivered by "Trading Spaces" stars Paige Davis and Doug Wilson, and was concocted by ManBakesCake and caricature artist Justin Squigs Robertson. The Cast Party Symphony Orchestra accompanied the musical throngs and was made up of Tedd Firth (piano), Steve Doyle (bass) and Daniel Glass (drums). Cast Party attracts singers from the Broadway, jazz, and pop communities, but there are always a few performers who defy description!

Birdland is located at 315 West 44 Street, in the heart of Manhattan's Theater District. Jim Caruso's Cast Party takes place every Mondaynight at 9:30pm. Please visit www.BirdlandJazz.com and www.CastPartyNYC.com for details.

Photos by Kevin Alvey