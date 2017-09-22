Photo Flash: Intense First Look at John Douglas Thompson in HAMLET at American Conservatory Theater

Click Here for More Articles on SHAKESPEARE SPOTLIGHT

American Conservatory Theater (A.C.T.) kicks off its 2017-18 season with William Shakespeare's tragic masterpiece, Hamlet (September 20-October 15, 2017). Obie Award winner and 2017 Tony Award nominee (Best Featured Actor in a Play, Jitney; Satchmo at the Waldorf, A.C.T.) John Douglas Thompson leads a stellar cast of beloved Bay Area actors in Shakespeare's ghostly tale of revenge, palace intrigue, and madness. Press night for Hamlet will be held on Wednesday, September 27, 2017. BroadwayWorld has a first look at Thompson and the company in action below!

Shattered by the mysterious death of his father, the king, and shamed by the unnatural acts of his mother, Hamlet's despair has left him a devastated prince.

When visited by the ghost of his father, who tells of the treasonous acts by Hamlet's uncle, Hamlet vows to avenge the death that has brought a cloud of darkness over the castle. A classic tale of a family haunted by grief, power, and despair, Hamlet marks A.C.T.'s first production of Shakespeare in nearly two decades, and a thrilling start to the 2017-18 season.

Joining Thompson onstage are (in alphabetical order): Graham Beckel, Rivka Borek, Teagle F. Bougere, Peter Fanone, Anthony Fusco, Dan Hiatt, Steven Anthony Jones, Domenique Lozano, Adrianna Mitchell, Vincent J. Randazzo, Teddy Spencer, and Jomar Tagatac.

Helmed by A.C.T. Artistic Director Carey Perloff, the creative team for Hamlet includes James F. Ingalls (Lighting Designer), David Israel Reynoso (Scenic and Costume Designer), and Jake Rodriguez (Sound Designer). Original music will be written by composer David Coulter, who recently composed and performed the music for A.C.T.'s acclaimed world-premiere theatrical adaptation of Khaled Hosseini's international best-selling novel, A Thousand Splendid Suns.

Single tickets (ranging from $15-$105) are available at the A.C.T. Box Office at 415.749.2228 or online at www.act-sf.org. Ticket prices are subject to change without notice.

Photo Credit: Kevin Berne

