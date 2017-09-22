Photo Flash: Intense First Look at John Douglas Thompson in HAMLET at American Conservatory Theater
American Conservatory Theater (A.C.T.) kicks off its 2017-18 season with William Shakespeare's tragic masterpiece, Hamlet (September 20-October 15, 2017). Obie Award winner and 2017 Tony Award nominee (Best Featured Actor in a Play, Jitney; Satchmo at the Waldorf, A.C.T.) John Douglas Thompson leads a stellar cast of beloved Bay Area actors in Shakespeare's ghostly tale of revenge, palace intrigue, and madness. Press night for Hamlet will be held on Wednesday, September 27, 2017. BroadwayWorld has a first look at Thompson and the company in action below!
Shattered by the mysterious death of his father, the king, and shamed by the unnatural acts of his mother, Hamlet's despair has left him a devastated prince.
When visited by the ghost of his father, who tells of the treasonous acts by Hamlet's uncle, Hamlet vows to avenge the death that has brought a cloud of darkness over the castle. A classic tale of a family haunted by grief, power, and despair, Hamlet marks A.C.T.'s first production of Shakespeare in nearly two decades, and a thrilling start to the 2017-18 season.
Joining Thompson onstage are (in alphabetical order): Graham Beckel, Rivka Borek, Teagle F. Bougere, Peter Fanone, Anthony Fusco, Dan Hiatt, Steven Anthony Jones, Domenique Lozano, Adrianna Mitchell, Vincent J. Randazzo, Teddy Spencer, and Jomar Tagatac.
Helmed by A.C.T. Artistic Director Carey Perloff, the creative team for Hamlet includes James F. Ingalls (Lighting Designer), David Israel Reynoso (Scenic and Costume Designer), and Jake Rodriguez (Sound Designer). Original music will be written by composer David Coulter, who recently composed and performed the music for A.C.T.'s acclaimed world-premiere theatrical adaptation of Khaled Hosseini's international best-selling novel, A Thousand Splendid Suns.
Single tickets (ranging from $15-$105) are available at the A.C.T. Box Office at 415.749.2228 or online at www.act-sf.org. Ticket prices are subject to change without notice.
Photo Credit: Kevin Berne
Hamlet (John Douglas Thompson, right) is visited by the Ghost of his father (Steven Anthony Jones)
John Douglas Thomson in the title role
Hamlet (John Douglas Thompson) and Gertrude (Domenique Lozano) have a fight
Horatio (Anthony Fusco, center) tells Hamlet (John Douglas Thompson) about his encounter with the Ghost of his father, the former king
Polonius (Dan Hiatt, left) tries to discover whether Hamlet (John Douglas Thompson) is truly mad
Laertes (Teagle F. Bougere) tells his sister, Ophelia (Rivka Borek), to be wary of Hamlet's affection towards her
Claudius (Steven Anthony Jones) and Gertrude (Domenique Lozano) begin to question the sanity of Hamlet
Hamlet (John Douglas Thompson) greets Ophelia (Rivka Borek) affectionately
Hamlet (John Douglas Thompson, left) comes upon Claudius (Steven Anthony Jones) praying in the chapel
The court assembles to watch the Player King (Graham Beckel) and the Player Queen (Adrianna Mitchell)
The Gravediggers (Graham Beckel, left, and Teddy Spencer) discuss Ophelia's death