Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsals for European Premiere of ANASTASIA

Rehearsals for highly anticipated Spanish production of ANASTASIA which opens at the Teatro Coliseum in Madrid on October 3th 2018 are now on its second week. BroadwayWorld had an exclusive look with all new rehearsal photos!

This will be the first European production of this new Broadway musical that's "one of the most gorgeous shows in years!" (New York Observer).

This production has a stellar cast including Jana Gómez (Anya), Íñigo Etayo (Dimitri), Carlos Salgado (Gleb), Silvia Luchetti (Countess Lily), Javier Navares (Vlad) and Àngels Jiménez (Dowager Empress).

From the Tony Award-winning creators of the Broadway classic Ragtime and inspired by the beloved films, Anastasia is the dazzling show that transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family.

ANASTASIA features a book by celebrated playwright Terrence McNally, a lush, new score by Stephen Flaherty (music) and Lynn Ahrens (lyrics), and direction by Tony Award®-winning director Darko Tresnjak.

ANASTASIA began performances on Broadway on March 23, 2017 at the Broadhurst Theatre (235 West 44th Street) with critics exclaiming "Ahrens and Flaherty have chosen the right moments to musicalize, and their score here sounds complete and full - one of the season's strongest! (NBC)" and "Smartly adapted by Terrence McNally, Anastasia is a sweeping adventure, romance and historical epic whose fine craftsmanship will satisfy musical-theater fans (Time Out)". The new musical has played to sold out crowds on Broadway since officially opening in April 2017, in addition to garnering multiple Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle awards and nominations.

Photo Credit: Rodri Abril

