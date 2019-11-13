Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsals For MOBY-DICK at ART
Moby-Dick begins previews on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at the Loeb Drama Center, 64 Brattle Street, Cambridge, MA. It opens Wednesday, December 11, and plays through Sunday, January 12, 2020. Tickets on sale now: online at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org, by phone at 617.547.8300, and in person at the Loeb Drama Center Ticket Services Offices (64 Brattle Street, Cambridge).
Go inside rehearsals in the all new photos below!
From the creative team behind A.R.T.'s 2015 production of Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 comes an epic musical adaptation of Herman Melville's iconic American novel. As the egomaniacal Captain Ahab drives his crew across the seas in pursuit of the great white whale, Melville's nineteenth-century vision of America collides head-on with the present.
Music, Lyrics, Book, and Orchestrations by Dave Malloy
Based on Moby-Dick by Herman Melville
Music Direction and Supervision by Or Matias
Choreography by Chanel DaSilva
Developed with and Directed by Rachel Chavkin
Scenic Design by Mimi Lien
Costume Design by Brenda Abbandandolo
Lighting Design by Bradley King
Sound Design by Hidenori Nakajo
Puppet Direction by Eric F. Avery
Casting by Stweart/Whitley
Featuring Eric Berryman, Kim Blanck, Starr Busby, Manik Choksi, Andrew Cristi, Ashkon Davaran, Anna Ishida, Matt Kizer, J.D. Mollison, Tom Nelis, Morgan Siobhan Green, Dawn L. Troupe, and Kalyn West.
Photo Credit: Maria Baranova
Company
Director Rachel Chavkin and Puppet Designer Eric Avery
Moby-Dick rehearsal
Kalyn West, Director Rachel Chavkin and Puppet Director Eric Avery
Choreographer Chanel DaSilva and actors
Music Director and Supervisor Or Matias and Associate Music Director J. Oconer Navarro
Director Rachel Chavkin and actors
Director Rachel Chavkin and company
Moby-Dick rehearsal
