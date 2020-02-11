Photo Flash: Inside LPTW Oral History Project With Publicist Irene Gandy
On Monday, February 10th The League of Professional Theatre Women (Shellen Lubin and Catherine Porter, Co-Presidents), an organization which has been championing women in the professional theatre for over three decades, hosted an Oral History Project event with renowned Broadway publicist Irene Gandy in the Bruno Walter Auditorium at the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts (111 Amsterdam Avenue at 65th Street). For the second installment of the Oral History Project's 2019-2020 season, publicist, producer, and PR maven Irene Gandy discussed her life and ground breaking career with producer Voza Rivers, Artistic Director of the New Heritage Theatre Group.
The Oral History Project is an ongoing program of the League of Professional Theatre Women in partnership with the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, which chronicles and documents the contributions of significant theatre women in all fields. Founded and produced for 26 years by the late Betty Corwin, the Oral History Project is currently produced for the League by Ludovica Villar-Hauser.
The League of Professional Theatre Women's Oral History Project has previously featured interviews with such notables as Billie Allen, Kia Corthron, Tyne Daly, Carmen DeLavallade, Christine Ebersole, Angela Lansbury, Baayork Lee, Laura Linney, Patti LuPone, Frances McDormand, Bebe Neuwirth, Chita Rivera, Daryl Roth, Mercedes Ruehl, Paula Vogel, Lynn Nottage, and many other theatrical legends. Annually, the legacies of three theatre women are preserved through the Oral History Project, in which a theatre woman luminary is interviewed by the interviewer of their choice and they discuss their life and career before a live audience. The tapes are then housed in The New York Public Library's Theatre on Film and Tape Archive.
Photo Credit: Nathalie Schueller Photography
Irene Gandy and Malini Singh McDonald
Patrick Hoffman, Irene Gandy, Voza Rivers, and Ludovica Villar-Hauser
Shellen Lubin, Irene Gandy, Catherine Porter, and Voza Rivers
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Paula Kelly, actress of stage and screen, has died. She was 76. Kelly made her Broadway debut as Mrs. Veloz i... (read more)
Which Broadway Shows Are On Tour in 2020? The Full List!
Theatre fans need not travel all the way to New York City to get a taste of Broadway. Though the Big Apple boasts perhaps the freshest productions and... (read more)
Rebecca Luker Reveals She Has Been Diagnosed With ALS
Rebecca Luker has taken to Twitter to reveal the news that she has been diagnosed with ALS.... (read more)
From Stage to Screen: Adam Driver Caps Off an Epic Year at the Oscars
2019 was a great year for Adam Driver. Just a year ago, he was getting ready to return to Broadway for the third time in Burn This- a performance for ... (read more)
Stage and Screen Actor Orson Bean Dies at 91
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that stage and screen actor Orson Bean has died at age 91. According to The New York Times, his cause of death was... (read more)
VIDEO: Marianne Elliott, Patti LuPone, Katrina Lenk, and More Preview COMPANY at the Guggenheim
Works & Process, the performing arts series at the Guggenheim, presented a preview and panel for Company with Marianne Elliott on Monday, February 3, ... (read more)