Photo Flash: Go Inside THE CAR MAN, Presented as Part of MATTHEW BOURNE'S NEW ADVENTURES FESTIVAL!

New York City Center recently announced Matthew Bourne's New Adventures Festival, a month-long digital festival featuring four of the most beloved New Adventures productions filmed live at Sadler's Wells Theatre, London. The Car Man premieres today, Friday, March 12, and is on demand through Sunday, March 21. First seen in London in 2000, The Car Man is loosely based on the popular Bizet opera Carmen and has one of the most recognizable scores in the New Adventures repertory. The familiar 19th-century Spanish cigarette factory of the opera becomes a greasy garage-diner in the American mid-west of the 1960s, drawing on a wealth of cinematic references.

Check out photos of The Car Man below!

Matthew Bourne's intriguing twists on ballet classics: Swan Lake, The Car Man, Cinderella, and Romeo and Juliet will be available on demand in rotation from Friday, March 5 to Sunday, April 4-a new title premiering every Friday. Each one will be available on demand for 10 days. Three of the productions have never been seen on stage in New York.