Photo Flash: Gloria Steinem and Cast of GLORIA: A LIFE March in the Women's Unity Rally

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Gloria: A Life rescheduled its Saturday, January 19 matinee performance in order for the company to join the Women's March in NYC. Check out photos of the cast attending the march below!



"Marches, demonstrations and protests for equality and civil rights are woven into the fabric of Gloria Steinem's story, and are vital to the story we tell every night at GLORIA: A Life," Daryl Roth commented. "We want our cast and company to have the opportunity to join the March for equality on January 19."



GLORIA: A Life is written by Tony Award-nominee Emily Mann (Having Our Say) and is directed by visionary Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus (Waitress, Pippin). The production opened October 18, 2018 at the Daryl Roth Theatre on Union Square (101 East 15th Street at Park Avenue South) and has been extended through March 31, 2019.



GLORIA: A Life brings us a richly detailed tapestry about one of the most inspiring and remarkable women of our time. Five decades after Gloria Steinembegan raising her voice for equality and championing those of others, her vision is as urgent as ever. Gloria's life's work and philosophy on the necessity of conversation as a catalyst for change offer us all a path forward in a way that only live theater can. The first act is her story; the second is our own.



The production honors Gloria Steinem's gender equality activism with a company comprised almost entirely of women - cast, creative team, designers, production staff, and producers. Women are represented across every department of the production and occupy nearly all of the highest positions throughout the company. Even in a theatre industry often regarded as an equality leader in the entertainment world, this extraordinary group of women is unprecedented either on or Off-Broadway.

