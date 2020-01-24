Photo Flash: Get a First Look at Jeremy Jordan's Return to SUPERGIRL

Click Here for More Articles on JEREMY JORDAN

Jeremy Jordan will return to The CW's "Supergirl" this Sunday, January 26, in the episode titled "Back From the Future - Part One."

Jordan, whose Winslow "Winn" Schott was an original cast member on the series, is slated for three episodes in the fifth season. He had left the show at the end of season three to be in the 2018 Broadway production of "American Son."

In the episode, as Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) tries to thwart a Toyman copycat, Winn Schott (Jordan) returns from the future.

See the first look photos from the episode below!

Based on characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, Supergirl is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti ("Arrow," "The Flash," "Riverdale"), Sarah Schechter ("Arrow," "The Flash"), Robert Rovner ("Private Practice," "Dallas") and Jessica Queller ("Gilmore Girls," "Gossip Girl," "Felicity"). Supergirl aka Kara Zor-El (Melissa Benoist) decides to embrace her superhuman abilities and become the hero she was always meant to be on The CW series.

Broadway favorite Jeremy Jordan's other credits include "Waitress," "Newsies The Musical," "Bonnie and Clyde," "Rock of Ages" and "West Side Story."

Photo Credit: Dean Buscher/The CW





