Photo Flash: Get a First Look at Bernadette Peters on KATY KEENE!

Bernadette Peters is has a guest starring role this season on The CW's series Katy. Peters' first episode is tonight, Thursday, February 20th at 8pm Eastern (7pm central).

Get a first look at Peters on Katy Keene below!

Peters will play "Ms. Freesia," described as "Pepper Smith's eccentrically elegant surrogate mother and mentor" who "taught Pepper in the art of the con." What's more, "Ms. Freesia" is "a wealthy Upper East sider who secured her luxurious lifestyle through cunning means and is actively forming Pepper in her fabulous image."

A "Riverdale" spinoff, KATY KEENE follows the lives and loves of four iconic Archie Comics characters - fashion legend-to-be Katy Keene, singer/songwriter Josie McCoy, performer Jorge Lopez/Ginger, and "It Girl" Pepper Smith - as they chase their twenty-something dreams in New York City...together.

One of Broadway's brightest stars, Peters received both the Tony Award and Drama Desk Award for her critically-acclaimed performance in Andrew Lloyd Webber's hit musical Song and Dance. She garnered Tony nominations for her memorable performance as Momma Rose in Sam Mendes' critically-acclaimed revival of Gypsy. Peters also received Tony nominations for her work in the 1992 musical The Goodbye Girl; Stephen Sondheim's Pulitzer Prize-winning musical Sunday in the Park With George; the Jerry Herman/Gower Champion ode to the movies, Mack and Mabel; and the Leonard Bernstein/Comden and Green musical On The Town. In addition to these honors, Peters earned a Drama Desk nomination for her memorable portrayal of the Witch in Stephen Sondheim's Into the Woods.





