Photo Flash: Get A First Look At THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL On Tour
BroadwayWorld has a first look at the national touring company of the critically acclaimed, award-winning THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL. THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL is currently playing at The Bushnell in Hartford, CT, and will next travel to the Overture Center in Madison, WI prior to engagements in Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Toronto and more.
Starring in THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL are Lorenzo Pugliese as SpongeBob SquarePants, Beau Bradshaw as Patrick Star, Cody Cooley as Squidward Q. Tentacles, Zach Kononov as Eugene Krabs, Tristan McIntyre as Sheldon Plankton, and Daria Pilar Redus as Sandy Cheeks.
The ensemble features Joshua Bess, Morgan Blanchard, John Cardenas, Natalie L. Chapman, Richie Dupkin, Teddy Gales, Stephen C. Kallas, Méami Maszewski, Stefan Miller, Mary Nickson, Dorian O'Brien, Caitlin Ort, Elle-May Patterson, Helen Regula, Sydney Simone, Ayana Strutz, Miles Davis Tillman, and Rico Velazquez. Cast photos and bios are available here.
THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL explodes with energy and features an original pop and rock-infused score by a legendary roster of Grammy® Award-winning songwriters. Led and conceived by visionary director Tina Landau (2018 Tony Award nominee) and a Tony Award®-winning design team, the production brings the spirit of SpongeBob to life with humanity, heart, and pure theatricality. THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL features a book by Kyle Jarrow, orchestrations and arrangements by Tom Kitt, musical supervision by Julie McBride & Tim Hanson, and choreography by Christopher Gattelli. The design team includes scenic and costume design by David Zinn, lighting design by Kevin Adams, projection design by Peter Nigrini, sound design by Walter Trarbach, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, make-up design by Joe Dulude II, foley design by Mike Dobson, and casting by Stewart/Whitley.
THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL is a one-of-a-kind musical event with original songs by Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Jonathan Coulton, Alex Ebert of Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros, The Flaming Lips, Lady Antebellum, Cyndi Lauper & Rob Hyman, John Legend, Panic! At the Disco, Plain White T's, They Might Be Giants, T.I., Domani & Lil'C and songs by David Bowie & Brian Eno, and by Tom Kenny & Andy Paley. Additional lyrics by Jonathan Coulton. Additional music by Tom Kitt.
The Original Cast Recording is available now from Masterworks Broadway wherever music is sold and streamed.
Explore the depths of theatrical innovation in THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL, 2018 Best Musical winner of the Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards, where the power of optimism really can save the world. For more information, visit www.TheSpongeBobMusical.com.
Photos by Jeremy Daniel
The Company of The SpongeBob Musical
Cody Cooley as Squidward Q. Tentacles and The Company of The SpongeBob Musical
The Company of The SpongeBob Musical
Daria Pilar Redus as Sandy Cheeks and Lorenzo Pugliese as SpongeBob SquarePants in The SpongeBob Musical
The Company of The SpongeBob Musical
Lorenzo Pugliese as SpongeBob SquarePants and The Company of The SpongeBob Musical
The Company of The SpongeBob Musical
Tristan McIntyre as Sheldon Plankton and Caitlin Ort as Karen the Computer in The SpongeBob Musical
The Company of The SpongeBob Musical
Beau Bradshaw as Patrick Star, Lorenzo Pugliese as SpongeBob SquarePants, Daria Pilar Redus as Sandy Cheeks and The Company of The SpongeBob Musical
Beau Bradshaw as Patrick Star and The Company of The SpongeBob Musical
Daria Pilar Redus as Sandy Cheeks, Lorenzo Pugliese as SpongeBob SquarePants, Beau Bradshaw as Patrick Star and The Company of The SpongeBob Musical
Lorenzo Pugliese as SpongeBob SquarePants and Daria Pilar Redus as Sandy Cheeks in The SpongeBob Musical
Zach Kononov as Eugene Krabs and MÃ©ami Maszewski as Pearl Krabs in The SpongeBob Musical
Lorenzo Pugliese as SpongeBob SquarePants in The SpongeBob Musical
MÃ©ami Maszewski as Pearl Krabs in The SpongeBob Musical
Zach Kononov as Eugene Krabs in The SpongeBob Musical
