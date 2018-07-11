Photo Flash: First Look at THIS AIN'T NO DISCO Starring Krystina Alabado, Lulu Fall, Chilina Kennedy and More

This Ain't No Disco is an impressionistic rock opera set in Studio 54 and Mudd Club-era New York City, from creator of the cult rock phenomenon Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Stephen Trask and Peter Yanowitz, choreographed by Camille A. Brown (Once On This Island), and directed by Tony Award winner Darko Tresnjak (Anastasia). Get a first look at the production below!

This Ain't No Disco will open Tuesday, July 24th. Preview performances began Saturday, June 30th and the production will play through Sunday, August 12th, 2018 Off-Broadway at the Linda Gross Theater (336 West 20th Street).

The cast includes Krystina Alabado (The Mad Ones), Cameron Amandus (Spamilton), Will Connolly (After The Blast), Eddie Cooper (The New World), Tony D'Alelio (Off-Broadway debut), Lulu Fall (Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812), Hannah Florence (Paramour: A Cirque du Soleil Musical), Chilina Kennedy (Beautiful), Peter LaPrade (The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical), John-Michael Lyles (Sweeney Todd), Krystal Mackie (Off-Broadway debut), Trevor McQueen (Annie Get Your Gun), Nicole Medoro (The Illusionists Live), Ian Paget (A Chorus Line), Theo Stockman (American Psycho), Samantha Marie Ware (Hamilton in Chicago), and Antonio Watson ("Blue Bloods").

Photo Credit: Ben Arons

