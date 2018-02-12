Photo Flash: First Look at Roundabout's AMY AND THE ORPHANS

Feb. 12, 2018  

BroadwayWorld has a first look at Roundabout's AMY AND THE ORPHANS. Check out the new photos below!

Hop in, buckle up, and hold on for dear life in this raucous family road trip.

After their father's death, two unhinged siblings reunite with Amy, their movie-loving sister who has Down syndrome. Together, they careen down the Great American Long Island Expressway, navigating strip malls, traffic jams and some serious (and not-so-serious) family drama. An unexpected turn reveals the moment that changed their lives...and the fact that Amy may be the only one who knows her own mind.

Written by Lindsey Ferrentino, who made her New York debut at Roundabout with the world premiere of Ugly Lies the Bone, and directed by Scott Ellis (The Elephant Man, She Loves Me), Amy and the Orphans is a rollicking ride that proves it's never too late to follow a new road.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus


