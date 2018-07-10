Photo Flash: First Look at NEWSIES at Broadway At Music Circus

The 2018 Broadway At Music Circus season continues with Disney's Newsies, which The New York Times called "a musical worth singing about!" With a cast that includes Broadway veterans and veterans of the Broadway and national touring productions of Newsies-and featuring the original Tony Award-winning Broadway choreography-the show is sure to be an audience favorite. Performances of Disney's Newsies are Tuesday, July 10 through Sunday, July 15 at the Wells Fargo Pavilion.

They sold the newspapers, until they made the headlines. Based on the hit Disney film, this crowd-pleasing smash-hit features a band of spirited New York City newsboys, facing insurmountable odds and standing up to the powerful publishers. With stirring, Tony-winning music by Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid, Aladdin, Sister Act) and breathtaking dance numbers, it's a new classic with the power to inspire.

Leading the strike in Newsies, Joey Barreiro, making his Broadway At Music Circus debut, will be reprising the role of Jack Kelly, which he played in the first national tour, including its sold out Sacramento engagement in 2016 at Community Center Theater. Barreiro's additional credits include The Witches of Eastwick at Ogunquit Playhouse, Ragtime with Westchester Broadway, Into the Woods at Studio Tenn, and A Chorus Line with Connecticut Rep. Playing the role of Joseph Pulitzer, Broadway At Music Circus veteran Paul Schoeffler returns for his 11th season, having appeared last summer in 9 to 5; his Broadway credits include Captain Hook in Peter Pan, Hertz in Rock of Ages, Sweet Charity opposite Christina Applegate, and Sunset Boulevard with Glenn Close. Laurie Veldheer will play Katherine, a role she understudied in the original Broadway company of Newsies; other credits include Sophie in the Broadway production of Mamma Mia!, as well as multiple appearances in regional productions around the country.

Making her Broadway At Music Circus debut playing Medda Larkin, Terry Burrell has appeared on Broadway in Threepenny Opera, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Into the Woods and Dreamgirls, and as Julie in the original London cast of Show Boat, as well as touring with Copacabana, and Grand Night for Singing. John Krause, playing the role of Davey, performed in the tours of Wicked and American Idiot, in the New York Musical Festival's Camp Rolling Hills, with the vocalist group The Broadway Boys, and in the Las Vegas production of Rock of Ages. Appearing at Broadway At Music Circus for the first time, Blake Stadnik will play Crutchie, a role he's played in two previous productions, in addition to touring as Billy Lawlor in 42nd Street and appearing as Marius in Les Misérables with North Shore Music Theatre. Josh Davis returns to Broadway At Music Circus as Les, after appearing in the 2016 production of Seussical as JoJo and the 2015 production of Peter Pan as Michael Darling, as well as the national tour of A Christmas Story.

The cast for Newsies also includes Ashley Arcement, Jordan Beall, Amy Bodnar, Joshua Michael Burrage, Cameron Edris, KC Fredericks, Rose Iannaccone, Daniel Kermidas, Spencer LaRue, Adam Lendermon, Stuart Marland, Mateo Melendez, Jimin Moon, Cole Newburg, Ramone Owens and Ron Wisniski.

The Director for Newsies is Michael Heitzman; Original Broadway Choreography by Christopher Gattelli; Choreography Reproduced by Andrew Wilson; and Musical Director is James Olmstead.

Tickets for Newsies start at $45 and are available by phone at (916) 557-1999, online at www.Tickets.com, or in person at the Wells Fargo Pavilion Box Office, 1419 H Street in Sacramento. Evening performances are Tuesday through Saturday, July 10 - 14, at 7:30 p.m.; matinee performances are Thursday, July 12 and Saturday, July 14 at 2:00 p.m., and Sunday, July 15 at 3:00 p.m. For more information, visit www.BroadwaySacramento.com.

Photo Credit: Charr Crail

