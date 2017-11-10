Photo Flash: First Look at Edward Watts and More in 'THE GRINCH' at The Old Globe

The Old Globe presents its 20th annual production of Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas!, running now through December 24 on the Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage in the Old Globe Theatre, part of the Globe's Conrad Prebys Theatre Center. Opening night was last night, November 9, and BroadwayWorld has a first look at the cast in action below!

The Grinch is directed by James Vásquez with book and lyrics by Timothy Mason and music by Mel Marvin. The original production of Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas! was conceived and directed by Jack O'Brien with additional lyrics by Theodor S. Geisel, additional music by Albert Hague, and original choreography by John DeLuca.

Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas! is a wonderful, whimsical musical based upon the classic Dr. Seuss book. Back for its 20th incredible year, the family favorite features the songs "Santa for a Day," "You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch," and "Welcome, Christmas (Fah Who Doraze)," the delightful carol from the popular animated version of How the Grinch Stole Christmas! Celebrate the holidays as the Old Globe Theatre is once again transformed into the snow-covered Whoville, right down to the last can of Who-hash.

Edward Watts makes his Globe debut as The Grinch. He has appeared on Broadway in Scandalous and Finian's Rainbow, as well as the national tours of The Book of Mormon, Les Misérables, and The Little Mermaid. He was recently seen on PBS as part of the acclaimed "Live from Lincoln Center" broadcast of Show Boat with the New York Philharmonic.

Abigail Estrella alternates in the role of Cindy-Lou Who with Reese McCulloch, with both making their Globe debuts.

Two-time San Diego Theatre Critics Circle Award winner Steve Gunderson returns as Old Max and marks his 15th appearance in The Grinch at the Globe. In addition to his extensive San Diego credits, he has also been seen Off Broadway in Suds: The Rocking '60s Musical Soap Opera, Forever Plaid, Back to Bacharach and David, Butley, and Street Scene. Dan DeLuca, making his Globe debut, will scale Mt. Crumpit as Young Max. He played the lead role of Jack Kelly in the first national tour of Disney's smash Broadway musical Newsies. His other recent credits include lead roles in Thoroughly Modern Millie, The Addams Family, Next to Normal, and Legally Blonde.

Rounding out the cast of The Grinch are Robert J. Townsend (Papa Who), Bets Malone (Mama Who), Larry Raben (Grandpa Who), Nancy Snow Carr (Grandma Who), Josette Candelaria and Viviana Peji (Annie Who), Taylor Coleman and Faith Nibbe (Betty-Lou Who), Charlie Garton and John Perry Wishchuk (Boo Who), and Giovanni Cozic and Levi Laddon (Danny Who). The ensemble comprises Gavin August, Emily Sade Bautista, Jacob Caltrider, Sadie Tess Coleman, Elisa Guerra, Kyrsten Hafso Koppman, Hayden Hartpence, Corey Jones, Breanna Laureti, Lindsay Mains, Lauen Livia Muehl, Kayla Pak, Daebreon Poiema, Claire Scheper, Edred Utomi, and Kelsey Venter, as well as James Vásquez (Swing).

This season's production features Additional Choreography by Bob Richard, Musical Direction by Elan McMahan, and Restaged Choreography by James Vásquez. The Grinch creative team also includes John Lee Beatty (Scenic Design), Robert Morgan (Costume Design), Pat Collins (Lighting Design), Paul Peterson (Sound Design), Anita Ruth (Orchestrator), Joshua Rosenblum (Vocal Arrangements and Incidental Music), David Krane (Dance Music Arranger), Caparelliotis Casting (Casting), and Leila Knox (Production Stage Manager).

Tickets can be purchased online at www.TheOldGlobe.org, by phone at (619) 23-GLOBE, or by visiting the Box Office.

Photo Credit: Jim Cox

