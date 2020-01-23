Photo Flash: First Look at Artwork for MTC's THE PERPLEXED
MTC will soon present the world premiere of The Perplexed, written by Tony Award winner Richard Greenberg (Take Me Out, The Assembled Parties) and directed by MTC's award-winning Artistic Director Lynne Meadow (The Cake, The Assembled Parties, The Tale of the Allergist's Wife). The play will begin previews Tuesday, February 11 prior to a Tuesday, March 3 opening night at MTC at New York City Center - Stage I (131 West 55th Street).
The Perplexed will star Patrick Breen (The New Englanders, The Normal Heart), Margaret Colin (The Columnist, Carousel), Gregg Edelman (City Of Angels, Into the Woods), Tess Frazer ("Godless," Mary Page Marlowe), Anna Itty (His Man, Learning to Drive), Ilana Levine (My Name is Asher Lev, Wrong Mountain), Eric William Morris (King Kong, Coram Boy), Zane Pais (Margo at The Wedding, "Room 104"), JD Taylor (Georgia Mertching Is Dead, "Law & Order: SVU"), and Frank Wood (The Great Society, "Flight of the Concords").
Two families, whose lives have been tumultuously intertwined for decades, gather in the massive library of a Fifth Avenue apartment to celebrate the nuptials of their children. Nothing goes smoothly and as the big moment approaches, the burning question is: can everyone put aside long-smoldering jealousies and deep-seated grudges and just get through the ceremony? The Perplexed, a bitingly witty new play, reunites Tony winner Richard Greenberg with MTC's award-winning Artistic Director Lynne Meadow.
Check out the just released artwork for the show below!
