Photo Flash: First Look At WE WILL ROCK YOU North American Tour

Having played to over 16-million theatergoers in 19 countries, WE WILL ROCK YOU will launch its North American tour next week at Hulu Theatre in New York City! Get a first look at the production below!

With the recent Oscar®-winning film, "Bohemian Rhapsody," the music of Queen is more popular than ever. In 2002, many of those hits were compiled into a rock musical experience, WE WILL ROCK YOU, an awe-inspiring production based on the songs of Queen with a book by Ben Elton ("The Young Ones," "Blackadder, "Popcorn"). The original West End production featured music supervision from Brian May and Roger Taylor, and Elton fashioned this futuristic story around more than 24 of Queen's biggest hit songs including: "We Are the Champions," "Radio Ga Ga," "I Want To Break Free," "Somebody To Love," "Killer Queen," "Don't Stop Me Now," "Under Pressure," "Bohemian Rhapsody," "Another One Bites The Dust" and, of course, "We Will Rock You."

The fifteenth longest-running musical in West End history, WE WILL ROCK YOU received rave reviews upon its original premiere with Daily Mirror calling it "...spectacular." The Independent wrote "the impressive set with sophisticated hydraulics and huge video screens bearing computer animated scenes conjure up a colorful vision of the future." BBC Newsnight calls WE WILL ROCK YOU"a new breed of musical - it's brilliant."

While WE WILL ROCK YOU is a quirky, eccentric and heartfelt story of outsiders, it's also a creative cautionary tale for the cyber age. It reflects the scale and spectacle that marked Queen's live performances and earned the band its pinnacle position in rock history. The audience can expect WE WILL ROCK YOU to rock as fiercely as the best of Queen's concerts. Featuring more than 20 hit Queen songs including "Another One Bites the Dust," "Bohemian Rhapsody," "Killer Queen," "We Will Rock You," "Somebody To Love," "We Are the Champions," and many more, WE WILL ROCK YOU tells the story of a globalized future without musical instruments. A handful of rock rebels, the Bohemians, fight against the all-powerful Globalsoft company and its boss, the Killer Queen; they fight for freedom, individuality and the rebirth of the age of rock. Scaramouche and Galileo, two young outsiders, cannot come to terms with the bleak conformist reality. They join the Bohemians and embark on the search to find the unlimited power of freedom, love and Rock. WE WILL ROCK YOU is a musical for our time: a fist-pumping, foot-stomping anthem to individuality.

WE WILL ROCK YOU is directed by JP Thibodeau, with choreography by Angela Benson and musical direction by Russell Broom. Also new to the production is music director Stuart Morley, who was asked personally by Brian May to oversee the updated version. As he recently told the Calgary Herald, "I've re-Queened the score. I've made it more like the original Queen. I went to Queen's studio and I listened to old vocals. This new score is far more accurate and authentic. When they were creating the original score for the musical, they made it more theatrical than authentic. I'm a purist so I want to bring the score back to its roots. I've been given access to tapes no one else has been given to work with. I feel this new version of the musical can be something not even Brian and Roger thought it could become."

The North American Tour cast includes Krystle Chance as Killer Queen, Brian Christensen as Brit, Trevor Coll as Galileo, Kevin Doe as Buddy, Alysse Ernewein as Oz, Kyle Gruninger as Khashoggi, and Keri Kelly as Scaramouche with Karina Cox, Danny Gullekson, Amelia Hironaka, Jeremy Leo Curtis, Vanessa Mitchell, Morrissa Nicole, Sean Sennett, Hannah Smart, Preston Vendramin.

The band consists of Associate MD Scott Henderson on keyboards, Lisa Jacobs on bass, Kyle McKearney on guitar, and Chad Melchert on drums.



