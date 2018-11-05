Photo Flash: Dive Into Oz with New Shots from WICKED on Tour!

Jackie Burns returns to the role of Elphaba and Kara Lindsay returns to the role of Glinda in the national tour of Wicked. Check out new photos of the pair on the road!

Burns and Lindsay will be joined by Michael Wartella, who will return to Oz as Boq, a role he played in the Broadway company and national tour.

Jackie Burns is Broadway's longest-running Elphaba. She also played the role on the national tour of Wicked, where her performance received an Irene Award nomination. She recently concluded her starring run in the national tour of If/Then, of which she was also an original Broadway company member. Other credits include the Tony-winning revival of Hair (original Broadway company member) and Rock of Ages (original Off-Broadway company member).

Kara Lindsay previously performed the role Glinda in the Broadway company and national tour of Wicked. She appeared in the original Broadway company of Newsies as Katherine, in the Broadway company of Beautiful as Cynthia Weil and in the national tour and Guthrie Theatre productions of Little House on the Prairie as Laura. Regional credits include Paper Mill Playhouse (Newsies, Little House on the Prairie); North Carolina Theatre (title role in Mary Poppins); Kansas City Starlight (title role in Cinderella); Kansas City Rep (Sally Bowles in Cabaret); The 5th Avenue Theatre (Lone Star Love); and Geva Theatre Center (A Christmas Carol), among others.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You