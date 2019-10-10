Photo Flash: Chita Rivera Opens Her 7-Show Run At Feinstein's/54 Below

On Tuesday October 8, Chita Rivera opened her week-long engagement at Feinstein's/54 Below.

Chita was joined onstage by her daughter, singer/dancer/choreographer Lisa Mordente. Also in attendance were Stevie Van Zandt, Maureen Van Zandt, and Ben Vereen.

Back by popular demand, the two-time-Tony Award winning Broadway legend, Chita Rivera, returns to Feinstein's/54 Below with her unique solo concert event for seven performances this fall: October 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, 15 and 16at 7PM. There is a $85 cover charge, and a $25 food and beverage minimum. Premium seating is available for $140-145. For reservations and information, visit www.54below.com/events/chita-rivera-2.

Following a sold-out engagement at Feinstein's/54 Below engagement earlier this month, the incomparable Chita Rivera returns to recreate signature moments from her illustrious career including numbers from West Side Story, Sweet Charity, Chicago, Kiss of the Spider Woman, Bye, Bye, Birdie,The Rink and The Visit. In addition to a special tribute to her dear friends John Kander and Fred Ebb, the timeless music of Leonard Bernstein, Charles Strouse, Jerry Herman and Stephen Sondheim will also be featured, accompanied by her long-time trio.

Photo Credit: Merle Frimark





