Photo Flash: Chita Rivera Opens Her 7-Show Run At Feinstein's/54 Below
On Tuesday October 8, Chita Rivera opened her week-long engagement at Feinstein's/54 Below.
Chita was joined onstage by her daughter, singer/dancer/choreographer Lisa Mordente. Also in attendance were Stevie Van Zandt, Maureen Van Zandt, and Ben Vereen.
Check out photos from backstage below!
Back by popular demand, the two-time-Tony Award winning Broadway legend, Chita Rivera, returns to Feinstein's/54 Below with her unique solo concert event for seven performances this fall: October 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, 15 and 16at 7PM. There is a $85 cover charge, and a $25 food and beverage minimum. Premium seating is available for $140-145. For reservations and information, visit www.54below.com/events/chita-rivera-2.
Following a sold-out engagement at Feinstein's/54 Below engagement earlier this month, the incomparable Chita Rivera returns to recreate signature moments from her illustrious career including numbers from West Side Story, Sweet Charity, Chicago, Kiss of the Spider Woman, Bye, Bye, Birdie,The Rink and The Visit. In addition to a special tribute to her dear friends John Kander and Fred Ebb, the timeless music of Leonard Bernstein, Charles Strouse, Jerry Herman and Stephen Sondheim will also be featured, accompanied by her long-time trio.
Photo Credit: Merle Frimark
Chita Rivera with Lisa Mordente, Stevie Van Zandt, and Maureen Van Zandt
Chita Rivera with Lisa Mordente and Ben Vereen
Chita Rivera with Lisa Mordente, Stevie Van Zandt, Maureen Van Zandt, and Ben Vereen
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Complete casting has been announced today for the holiday masterpiece, A Christmas Carol, coming to Broadway this holiday season for eight weeks only,... (read more)
Jenn Colella and Caitlin Kinnunen to Star in Site-Specific Reading of FUN HOME
Quintessence of Dust Theatre Company will host a one night only benefit reading of the Tony Award winning musical Fun Home. Tony Award nominees Jenn C... (read more)
Kathleen Marshall To Direct And Choreograph SIDEWAYS: THE MUSICAL
Tony Award-winning director/choreographer Kathleen Marshall will join novelist/librettist Rex Pickett and composer Anthony Leigh Adams in collaboratin... (read more)
Jackie Evancho, Eden Espinosa, Jeanna De Waal and More to Star in GET JACK In Concert
A concert of songs from the new rock musical thriller, GET JACK will be presented Tuesday October 29th, 2019 at 7pm on Stage 2 at Rockwood Music Hall ... (read more)
Courtney Reed Will Return To ALADDIN
Aladdin will welcome back Broadway's original Jasmine, Courtney Reed, for a limited run! Reed will assume the role from Wednesday, October 16th throug... (read more)
BREAKING: Martin Scorsese's Film THE IRISHMAN Will Screen at Broadway's Belasco Theatre
Broadway's Belasco Theatre will soon be home to an all new type of presentation. Netflix has announced Martin Scorsese's The Irishman will have a uniq... (read more)