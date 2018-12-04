Photo Flash: Bette Midler Drops By FIDDLER ON THE ROOF in Yiddish

Click Here for More Articles on FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

On Monday night, Bette Midler attended the National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene's presentation of Yiddish Fiddler on the Rood.

The Divine Miss M, who recently starred on Broadway in the title role of Hello, Dolly!, notably made her Broadway debut appearing in Fiddler in 1968.

See photos from Bette's visit below!

The show, which extended its run four times at the 104-year old National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene, will be heading to off-Broadway's Stage 42 (previously the Little Shubert Theatre), and will begin performances this January.

Directed by Academy Award-and-Tony Award winner Joel Grey, the Yiddish Fiddler on the Roof has received universal positive praise from critics, including landing a place as a New York Times' Critic's Pick.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You