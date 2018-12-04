FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
Click Here for More Articles on FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

Photo Flash: Bette Midler Drops By FIDDLER ON THE ROOF in Yiddish

Dec. 4, 2018  

On Monday night, Bette Midler attended the National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene's presentation of Yiddish Fiddler on the Rood.

The Divine Miss M, who recently starred on Broadway in the title role of Hello, Dolly!, notably made her Broadway debut appearing in Fiddler in 1968.

See photos from Bette's visit below!

The show, which extended its run four times at the 104-year old National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene, will be heading to off-Broadway's Stage 42 (previously the Little Shubert Theatre), and will begin performances this January.

Directed by Academy Award-and-Tony Award winner Joel Grey, the Yiddish Fiddler on the Roof has received universal positive praise from critics, including landing a place as a New York Times' Critic's Pick.

Photo Flash: Bette Midler Drops By FIDDLER ON THE ROOF in Yiddish

Bette Midler and cast members of Fiddler on the Roof

Photo Flash: Bette Midler Drops By FIDDLER ON THE ROOF in Yiddish
Chris Massimine with Bette Midler.

buy tickets

Related Articles






More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Watch a Sneak Peek at Broadway-Bound MOULIN ROUGE! - Tickets on Sale Now!
  • Adrian Lopez, Dominic Pecikonis, and More Lead National Tour of SPAMILTON
  • Photo Flash: Get a First Look at Stephanie J. Block, Teal Wicks, Micaela Diamond, and the Cast of THE CHER SHOW in Action
  • Sierra Boggess, Rachel York, Among Stars of EVER AFTER in Atlanta
  • Actor and Dancer Ken Berry Passes Away Age 85
  • Complete Casting Announced for the Broadway Revival of KISS ME, KATE

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       



      SHARE