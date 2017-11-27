Photo Flash: Beth Dixon, Polly Draper, Mandy Patinkin, Tony Shalhoub and More Celebrate 20TH CENTURY BLUES Opening Off-Broadway

The New York premiere of the new play, 20TH CENTURY BLUES, from Susan Smith Blackburn Prize-winner and two-time OBIE Award-winning playwright Susan Miller (MY LEFT BREAST), directed by two-time OBIE Award-winner and Tony Award-nominee Emily Mann (HAVING OUR SAY, ANNA IN THE TROPICS), just opened lat night, November 26, for a run through Sunday, January 28 at The Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center (480 West 42nd Street). BroadwayWorld has photos from the opening festivities below!

The company features Beth Dixon ("The Good Wife," Infinitely Polar Bear, MAJOR BARBARA,), three-time Helen Hayes Award-winner Franchelle Stewart Dorn (Red Bull Theater's 'TIS PITY SHE'S A WHORE), Emmy Award nominee Polly Draper ("thirtysomething," Obvious Child, CLOSER), two Time OBIE Award-winner Kathryn Grody (TOP GIRLS, THE MODEL APARTMENT), OBIE Award-winner Ellen Parker (THE HEIDI CHRONICLES), and Charles Socarides (SONS OF THE PROPHET, "When We Rise").

A reunion. An argument. A Ted Talk. Emotional mutiny. And a bond that connects four women who meet once a year for a photo shoot, chronicling their changing (and aging) selves as they navigate through love, careers, children, and major world events. But, when these private photographs have the potential to go public, their relationships are tested, forcing the women to confront who they are, what they've become, and how they'll deal with whatever lies ahead. Sharply funny and evocative, 20TH CENTURY BLUES is a new play by Susan Miller that questions our place in the world and with one another.

Photo Credit: Monica Simoes



