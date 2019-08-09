Photo Flash: Annie Golden Visits With ORANGE IS THE NEW BLACK Buddies At BROADWAY BOUNTY HUNTER

This week, Broadway Bounty Hunter star Annie Golden got a backstage visit from some of her buddies from the TV series Orange Is The New Black!

Check out some of the ladies of Litchfield posing with Annie backstage after the performance!

The new musical comedy Broadway Bounty Hunter, now playing its New York Premiere engagement at Greenwich House Theater, will play its final performance on Sunday, August 18, 2019.

An electric musical comedy with an irresistible, soulful new score, Broadway Bounty Hunter follows down-on-her-luck actress Annie (Annie Golden) who has just about had it with showbiz, when along comes a gig no one could have predicted: the opportunity to become a real-life, Kung Fu-fighting bounty hunter. With a six-piece powerhouse band, the musical chronicles the journey of this woman of a certain age -from bad auditions on the streets of New York to beating up bad guys in the jungles of South America and discovering her true badass identity along the way. This New York Premiere, produced by Jennifer Ashley Tepper (Be More Chill) and Allison Bressi (Songbird), follows the musical's sold-out, critically acclaimed world-premiere at Barrington Stage Company.

Annie Golden's career has spanned punk rock, theater and television, having first stepped into the spotlight as lead singer of CBGB headliner The Shirts in the 1970s. On Broadway, she appeared in Hair; Leader of the Pack; Ah, Wilderness!; On the Town, The Full Monty and Violet; and originated the role of Lynette "Squeaky" Fromme in Sondheim's Assassins Off-Broadway. On screen, she played Jeannie Ryan in Milos Forman's 1979 film adaptation of Hair, Norma Romano in five seasons of the hit Netflix series "Orange Is The New Black," and Eudora in I Love You Phillip Morris.

