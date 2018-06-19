Photo Flash: Adam Kaplan, Ben Fankhauser, and More Sing Kelly Clarkson at Highline Ballroom

Last night, sixteen Broadway stars were featured in Broadway Sings Kelly Clarkson, the latest concert in the Broadway Sings concert series. The tribute concerts take the music of well-known music icons and create new, unique arrangements and orchestrations by twisting the style to fit the strength of the performer. Previous fifteen concerts have included Adele, Stevie Wonder, Justin Timberlake, and Rihanna. On August 20, the series will continue with Broadway Sings Alanis Morissette.

Performers included Melody Betts (Sound of Music), Gerard Canonico (Groundhog Day), Matt DeAngelis (Waitress), Christine Dwyer (Wicked), Ben Fankhauser (Newsies), Mia Gentile (Kinky Boots), Frankie James Grande (Rock of Ages), Aisha Jackson (Frozen), Arielle Jacobs (Aladdin), Adam Kaplan (A Bronx Tale), Eric Michael Krop (Godspell), Corey Mach (Kinky Boots), Anthony Lee Medina (Hamilton), Kyle Taylor Parker (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), Natalie Weiss (Everyday Rapture), and Lauren Ashley Zakrin (Great Comet).

The concert gave tribute to this versatile artist and her extensive repertoire, including "A Moment Like This", "Because of You", "Breakaway", and "Miss Independent". Broadway Sings is produced and directed by Corey Mach, with orchestrations and arrangements by Joshua Stephen Kartes.

For tickets to Broadway Sings Alanis Morissette, visit http://highlineballroom.com. Highline Ballroom is located at 431 W 16th Street. Tickets are $30 or $20 with a student ID (at the door only). VIP tickets are also available for $65.

