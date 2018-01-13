Photo Flash: A Jersey Boy Gets a New Mustache and More Saturday Intermission Pics!

Today is Saturday, and that means it's time for what has become one of the theatre community's most beloved traditions- BroadwayWorld's "Saturday Intermission Pics" roundup! This week, Stephen Cerf of Jersey Boys off-Broadway gets a new mustache. Check out more Saturday Intermission Pics below!

At some point, we've all wondered what our favorite Broadway, Off-Broadway, National Tour and regional stars are doing during intermission, and thanks to Andrew Keenan-Bolger (@KeenanBlogger) and Max von Essen (@MaxizPad), now we can see for ourselves. In 2010, Keenan-Bolger (in MARY POPPINS at the time), and von Essen (in XANADU at the time), started a trend of posting fun backstage photos during intermission on Saturdays, and it took off!

Want your cast to connect with BroadwayWorld's vast community of theatre fans? Just post your backstage picture on Saturday with hashtag #SIP, and you'll see yourself and your castmates right here on BroadwayWorld.com!

Scroll down and check back next week for even more #SIPs. Also make sure to follow us on Instagram-@officialbroadwayworld, Facebook- BroadwayWorld, and Twitter- @BroadwayWorld, for even more Broadway photos throughout the week!



Jersey Boys (Off-Broadway): @cerfsup Having a ball at @jerseyboysbroadway on this two show day. #SIP @officialbroadwayworld #jerseyboys #newyork #midtown #nyc #cop #mustache

Trap Door (Regional): @malindiayienga Only two more shows left with these incredible people. #TrapDoor #SIP #TimesUp

The Ugly Duckling (Regional): @chemobarbieshow Intermission time at #uglyduckling ! #SIP @actorsequity @ktrowles

The Wizard of Oz (Regional): @dalton_bolton Catch a ride to Oz with these guys till Feb 18th #thewizardofoz #lowerossingtontheatre #thelot #sip #saturdayintermissionpic #twister

Me and My Girl (Regional): @justdolphy There's nothing like Florida drivers. #SIP @officialbroadwayworld Theatrezone's production of "Me and My Girl" features Charlie Logan, Brittany Halen, Jamie A. Eckhold, Christopher Lewis, Joseph Brauer, Kayley Stevens, Brett Warner, Barry Kramer, Juliet Jewett, Laura Needle, Frank Blocker, Susan Dohan, Dana Cohen and Adolpho Blaire

Shrek the Musical (Regional): @littleradicaltheatrics Little Radical Theatrics Shrek #SIP two performances left!!! Tonight at 7:30 PM tomorrow at 3 PM!! You can still purchase tickets online https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3130202 or by phone 1-800-8383-3006 up until an hour before curtain and you can of course purchase tickets at the door! Seats are assigned not general admission! Let your freak flag fly with us tonight and tomorrow! @officialbroadwayworld @foundinyonkers @yonkersarts @yonkerspubliclibrary @yonkersevents @yonkersartsweekly @yonkers_voice @westchestermagazine @everything_westchester @westchstrnymoms

