Photo Exclusive: First Look at Ben Fankhauser, Jackie Burns, and More In SOMETHING ROTTEN! At Broadway at Music Circus
This hilarious smash tells the story of two brothers who set out to write the world's very first musical!
Get an exclusive fist look at the Broadway at Music Circus in Sacramento production of Something Rotten!, starring Jackie Burns, Ben Fankhauser, Josh Lamon, Matt Loehr and more!
Featuring large song and dance numbers and a wacky cast of over-the-top characters, the musical received show-stopping standing ovations throughout its Broadway run. Set in 1595, this hilarious smash tells the story of two brothers who set out to write the world's very first musical!
The Director for SOMETHING ROTTEN! is Linda Goodrich; Choreographer is John MacInnis; and Musical Director is Ben Whiteley. Broadway At Music Circus is produced under the leadership of Producing Artistic Director/COO Scott Klier. Broadway Sacramento President/CEO is Richard Lewis.
The production runs July 26 - 31 at Broadway at Music Circus in Sacramento.
Photo Credit: Charr Crail.
The company of the Broadway At Music Circus production of SOMETHING ROTTEN!
Halli Toland and Ben Fankhauser
Josh Lamon and Company
AnnEliza Canning-Skinner and John Scherer
The company of the Broadway At Music Circus production of SOMETHING ROTTEN!
Jimin Moon, Trevor Michael Schmidt, Colin Hanlon, Kenneth Michael Murray and Cole Newburgh
Ben Fankhauser, Matt Loehr, Josh Lamon and Jackie Burns
Jackie Burns, Ron Wisniski, Matt Loehr, Josh Lamon and Ben Fankhauser
Music Circus - Something Rotten - Invited Dressl - 07252022
The company of the Broadway At Music Circus production of SOMETHING ROTTEN!
Matt Loehr as Nick Bottom and Company
The company of the Broadway At Music Circus production of SOMETHING ROTTEN!
Dennis Oa??Bannion, Aaron Kaburick, Alfie Parker, Jr. and Company
Elyse Niederee, Courtney Iventosch, and Company
Aaron Kaburick and Company
J Savage, Trevor Michael Schmidt, Rachel Britton Hart, Cole Newburg and Company
Stanley Martin, Cayel Tregeagle and Company