Photo Exclusive: First Look at Ben Fankhauser, Jackie Burns, and More In SOMETHING ROTTEN! At Broadway at Music Circus

This hilarious smash tells the story of two brothers who set out to write the world's very first musical!

Jul. 26, 2022  

Get an exclusive fist look at the Broadway at Music Circus in Sacramento production of Something Rotten!, starring Jackie Burns, Ben Fankhauser, Josh Lamon, Matt Loehr and more!

Featuring large song and dance numbers and a wacky cast of over-the-top characters, the musical received show-stopping standing ovations throughout its Broadway run. Set in 1595, this hilarious smash tells the story of two brothers who set out to write the world's very first musical!

The Director for SOMETHING ROTTEN! is Linda Goodrich; Choreographer is John MacInnis; and Musical Director is Ben Whiteley. Broadway At Music Circus is produced under the leadership of Producing Artistic Director/COO Scott Klier. Broadway Sacramento President/CEO is Richard Lewis.

The production runs July 26 - 31 at Broadway at Music Circus in Sacramento.

Photo Credit: Charr Crail.

Stuart Marland
Stuart Marland

The company of the Broadway At Music Circus production of SOMETHING ROTTEN!
The company of the Broadway At Music Circus production of SOMETHING ROTTEN!

Jackie Burns
Jackie Burns

Ben Fankhauser
Ben Fankhauser

Halli Toland and Ben Fankhauser
Halli Toland and Ben Fankhauser

Josh Lamon
Josh Lamon

Josh Lamon and Company
Josh Lamon and Company

Halli Toland
Halli Toland

AnnEliza Canning-Skinner and John Scherer
AnnEliza Canning-Skinner and John Scherer

Ron Wisniski
Ron Wisniski

The company of the Broadway At Music Circus production of SOMETHING ROTTEN!
The company of the Broadway At Music Circus production of SOMETHING ROTTEN!

Matt Loehr and Ben Fankhauser
Matt Loehr and Ben Fankhauser

Jimin Moon, Trevor Michael Schmidt, Colin Hanlon, Kenneth Michael Murray and Cole Newburgh
Jimin Moon, Trevor Michael Schmidt, Colin Hanlon, Kenneth Michael Murray and Cole Newburgh

Colin Hanlon
Colin Hanlon

Ben Fankhauser, Matt Loehr, Josh Lamon and Jackie Burns
Ben Fankhauser, Matt Loehr, Josh Lamon and Jackie Burns

Jackie Burns, Ron Wisniski, Matt Loehr, Josh Lamon and Ben Fankhauser
Jackie Burns, Ron Wisniski, Matt Loehr, Josh Lamon and Ben Fankhauser

Matt Loehr and Ben Fankhauser
Matt Loehr and Ben Fankhauser

Music Circus - Something Rotten - Invited Dressl - 07252022
Music Circus - Something Rotten - Invited Dressl - 07252022

The company of the Broadway At Music Circus production of SOMETHING ROTTEN!
The company of the Broadway At Music Circus production of SOMETHING ROTTEN!

Matt Loehr as Nick Bottom and Company
Matt Loehr as Nick Bottom and Company

The company of the Broadway At Music Circus production of SOMETHING ROTTEN!
The company of the Broadway At Music Circus production of SOMETHING ROTTEN!

Dennis Oa??Bannion, Aaron Kaburick, Alfie Parker, Jr. and Company
Dennis Oa??Bannion, Aaron Kaburick, Alfie Parker, Jr. and Company

Elyse Niederee, Courtney Iventosch, and Company
Elyse Niederee, Courtney Iventosch, and Company

Aaron Kaburick and Company
Aaron Kaburick and Company

J Savage, Trevor Michael Schmidt, Rachel Britton Hart, Cole Newburg and Company
J Savage, Trevor Michael Schmidt, Rachel Britton Hart, Cole Newburg and Company

Stanley Martin, Cayel Tregeagle and Company
Stanley Martin, Cayel Tregeagle and Company





