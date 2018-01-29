Photo Coverage: York Theatre Company Celebrates Opening Night of HALLELUJAH, BABY!

Jan. 29, 2018  

It's a Jule Styne Celebration! The York Theatre Company presents the 1968 Tony Award winner for Best Musical, Hallelujah, Baby!, with music by Jule Styne, lyrics by Betty Comden and Adolph Green, and book by Arthur Laurents, the first of three shows in the Winter 2018 Musicals in Mufti Series celebrating the work of composer Jule Styne.

Directed by Gerry McIntrye, making his Mufti directing debut, and with music direction by David Hancock Turner, the cast features Stephanie Umoh as Georgina and two-time Tony Award nominee Vivian Reed as Momma, with Jennifer Cody as Mary et al., Randy Donaldson as Tap, Bernard Dotson as Tip, Latoya Edwards as Chloe et al., Michael Thomas Holmes as Hutchinson et al., Jarren Muse as Clem and Tally Sessions as Harvey.

Hallelujah, Baby! tells of Georgina, an African-American woman on her journey to financial and social independence during the most tumultuous socio-political times in U.S. history. A chronicle of the African-American struggle for equality during the first half of the 20th century, Hallelujah, Baby! launched the career of Broadway and TV legend Leslie Uggams. The rich score includes "My Own Morning," "Talking to Yourself," and "Being Good." This presentation marks the New York premiere of the revised version that Laurents created for productions at the George Street Playhouse and Arena Stagein 2004 and 2005, with additional lyrics by Amanda Green.

The York Theatre Company's acclaimed Musicals in Mufti series of musical theatre gems, performed in a simply-staged, book-in-hand concert format, is celebrating its twenty-second historic year of shows from the past that deserve a second look. Mufti means "in street clothes, without the trappings associated with a full production."

The limited engagement of Hallelujah, Baby! continues through February 4, 2018 at The York Theatre Company at Saint Peter's (619 Lexington Avenue, entrance on East 54th Street, just east of Lexington Avenue).

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Photo Coverage: York Theatre Company Celebrates Opening Night of HALLELUJAH, BABY!
The cast of HALLELUJAH, BABY

Photo Coverage: York Theatre Company Celebrates Opening Night of HALLELUJAH, BABY!
The cast of HALLELUJAH, BABY

Photo Coverage: York Theatre Company Celebrates Opening Night of HALLELUJAH, BABY!
The cast of HALLELUJAH, BABY

Photo Coverage: York Theatre Company Celebrates Opening Night of HALLELUJAH, BABY!
The cast of HALLELUJAH, BABY

Photo Coverage: York Theatre Company Celebrates Opening Night of HALLELUJAH, BABY!
The cast of HALLELUJAH, BABY

Photo Coverage: York Theatre Company Celebrates Opening Night of HALLELUJAH, BABY!
Margaret Styne, Phyllis Newman

Photo Coverage: York Theatre Company Celebrates Opening Night of HALLELUJAH, BABY!
Margaret Styne, Phyllis Newman, Amanda Green

Photo Coverage: York Theatre Company Celebrates Opening Night of HALLELUJAH, BABY!
Alan H. Green, Tally Sessions, Sierra Boggess

Photo Coverage: York Theatre Company Celebrates Opening Night of HALLELUJAH, BABY!
Tally Sessions

Photo Coverage: York Theatre Company Celebrates Opening Night of HALLELUJAH, BABY!
Tally Sessions

Photo Coverage: York Theatre Company Celebrates Opening Night of HALLELUJAH, BABY!
Vivian Reed

Photo Coverage: York Theatre Company Celebrates Opening Night of HALLELUJAH, BABY!
Vivian Reed

Photo Coverage: York Theatre Company Celebrates Opening Night of HALLELUJAH, BABY!
Jennifer Cody

Photo Coverage: York Theatre Company Celebrates Opening Night of HALLELUJAH, BABY!
Jennifer Cody

Photo Coverage: York Theatre Company Celebrates Opening Night of HALLELUJAH, BABY!
Jennifer Cody, Hunter Foster

Photo Coverage: York Theatre Company Celebrates Opening Night of HALLELUJAH, BABY!
RAndy Donaldson

Photo Coverage: York Theatre Company Celebrates Opening Night of HALLELUJAH, BABY!
RAndy Donaldson

Photo Coverage: York Theatre Company Celebrates Opening Night of HALLELUJAH, BABY!
Bernard Dotson, RAndy Donaldson

Photo Coverage: York Theatre Company Celebrates Opening Night of HALLELUJAH, BABY!
Bernard Dotson

Photo Coverage: York Theatre Company Celebrates Opening Night of HALLELUJAH, BABY!
Bernard Dotson

Photo Coverage: York Theatre Company Celebrates Opening Night of HALLELUJAH, BABY!
Hunter Ryan Herdlicka

Photo Coverage: York Theatre Company Celebrates Opening Night of HALLELUJAH, BABY!
Hunter Ryan Herdlicka

Photo Coverage: York Theatre Company Celebrates Opening Night of HALLELUJAH, BABY!
Jarran Muse

Photo Coverage: York Theatre Company Celebrates Opening Night of HALLELUJAH, BABY!
Jarran Muse

Photo Coverage: York Theatre Company Celebrates Opening Night of HALLELUJAH, BABY!
Jarran Muse, Stephanie Umoh

Photo Coverage: York Theatre Company Celebrates Opening Night of HALLELUJAH, BABY!
Jarran Muse, Stephanie Umoh, Tally Sessions

Photo Coverage: York Theatre Company Celebrates Opening Night of HALLELUJAH, BABY!
Jarran Muse, Stephanie Umoh, Vivian Reed, Tally Sessions

Photo Coverage: York Theatre Company Celebrates Opening Night of HALLELUJAH, BABY!
The cast of HALLELUJAH, BABY

Photo Coverage: York Theatre Company Celebrates Opening Night of HALLELUJAH, BABY!
The cast and creative team of HALLELUJAH, BABY

Photo Coverage: York Theatre Company Celebrates Opening Night of HALLELUJAH, BABY!
David Hancock Turner, Stephanie Umoh, Gerry McIntyre, Margaret Styne, James Morgan

Photo Coverage: York Theatre Company Celebrates Opening Night of HALLELUJAH, BABY!
Stephanie Umoh

Photo Coverage: York Theatre Company Celebrates Opening Night of HALLELUJAH, BABY!
Stephanie Umoh

Photo Coverage: York Theatre Company Celebrates Opening Night of HALLELUJAH, BABY!
David Hancock Turner, Gerry McIntyre

Photo Coverage: York Theatre Company Celebrates Opening Night of HALLELUJAH, BABY!
Richie Goods, David Hancock Turner

Photo Coverage: York Theatre Company Celebrates Opening Night of HALLELUJAH, BABY!
Michael Thomas Holmes

Photo Coverage: York Theatre Company Celebrates Opening Night of HALLELUJAH, BABY!
Michael Thomas Holmes

Photo Coverage: York Theatre Company Celebrates Opening Night of HALLELUJAH, BABY!
Mark William

Photo Coverage: York Theatre Company Celebrates Opening Night of HALLELUJAH, BABY!
Mark William

Photo Coverage: York Theatre Company Celebrates Opening Night of HALLELUJAH, BABY!
Janine LaManna

Photo Coverage: York Theatre Company Celebrates Opening Night of HALLELUJAH, BABY!
Janine LaManna

Photo Coverage: York Theatre Company Celebrates Opening Night of HALLELUJAH, BABY!
Gerry McIntyre, Mark William

Photo Coverage: York Theatre Company Celebrates Opening Night of HALLELUJAH, BABY!
Preston Ridge, Mark William, Vivian Reed, Richard Ridge

Photo Coverage: York Theatre Company Celebrates Opening Night of HALLELUJAH, BABY!
Tina Fabrique, Vivian Reed, Raun Ruffin, Allison Semmes

Photo Coverage: York Theatre Company Celebrates Opening Night of HALLELUJAH, BABY!
Ray DeMattis, Betsy DiLellio, Gerry McIntyre, Janine LaManna


Related Articles

From This Author Jennifer Broski

Jennifer was given her first camera at the age of eight, and has had one in her hand ever since. For the duration of her (read more...)

  • Photo Coverage: York Theatre Company Celebrates Opening Night of HALLELUJAH, BABY!
  • Photo Coverage: Atlantic Theater Company Celebrates Opening Night of THE HOMECOMING QUEEN!
  • Photo Coverage: Evanna Lynch, Colin Campbell & Company Celebrate Opening Night of DISCO PIGS
  • Photo Coverage: The Public Theater Celebrates Opening Night of 14th Annual UNDER THE RADAR Festival
  • Photo Coverage: THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Celebrates 300 Performances
  • Photo Coverage: Anna Chlumsky, Adam Pally & the Cast of CARDINAL Meet the Press!

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com