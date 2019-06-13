Photo Coverage: The New York Gilbert and Sullivan Players Honor Composer Rupert Holmes

The New York Gilbert and Sullivan Players' annual Gala honored multiple Tony Award-winning author-composer and show business tour de force Rupert Holmes, on Wednesday, June 12, at the city's The Players, 16 Gramercy Park South.

The New York Gilbert and Sullivan Players (NYGASP) presented Holmes with its second "Albert Bergeret Living Legacy of Gilbert and Sullivan Award."

A lifelong NYGASP devotee, Holmes created the book, lyrics, music and orchestrations for The Mystery of Edwin Drood, set in the time, milieu and idioms of Gilbert and Sullivan. He was influenced by Gilbert and Sullivan's classic operettas and his brother Richard's performances in NYGASP's "impeccable and inspiring productions, under the visionary leadership of Albert Bergeret." Rupert Holmes was the first person in theatrical history to solely win Tony awards for Best Music, Best Lyrics and Best Book of a Musical for a show, The Mystery of Edwin Drood, which also won the Tony award for Best Musical. It was fitting that, after Drood's Broadway triumph, it made its London premiere at Gilbert and Sullivan's own Savoy Theatre. It later was revived on Broadway by the Roundabout Theatre.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



