Photo Coverage: The New York Gilbert and Sullivan Players Honor Composer Rupert Holmes

Jun. 13, 2019  

The New York Gilbert and Sullivan Players' annual Gala honored multiple Tony Award-winning author-composer and show business tour de force Rupert Holmes, on Wednesday, June 12, at the city's The Players, 16 Gramercy Park South.

The New York Gilbert and Sullivan Players (NYGASP) presented Holmes with its second "Albert Bergeret Living Legacy of Gilbert and Sullivan Award."

A lifelong NYGASP devotee, Holmes created the book, lyrics, music and orchestrations for The Mystery of Edwin Drood, set in the time, milieu and idioms of Gilbert and Sullivan. He was influenced by Gilbert and Sullivan's classic operettas and his brother Richard's performances in NYGASP's "impeccable and inspiring productions, under the visionary leadership of Albert Bergeret." Rupert Holmes was the first person in theatrical history to solely win Tony awards for Best Music, Best Lyrics and Best Book of a Musical for a show, The Mystery of Edwin Drood, which also won the Tony award for Best Musical. It was fitting that, after Drood's Broadway triumph, it made its London premiere at Gilbert and Sullivan's own Savoy Theatre. It later was revived on Broadway by the Roundabout Theatre.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Rupert Holmes during The New York Gilbert and Sullivan Players honor Composer Rupert Holmes at The Players Club on June 12, 2019 in New York City.

Rupert Holmes

Rupert Holmes and Richard Holmes

Albert Bergeret and Rupert Holmes

Albert Bergeret, Rupert Holmes and Richard Holmes

Albert Bergeret during The New York Gilbert and Sullivan Players honor Composer Rupert Holmes at The Players Club on June 12, 2019 in New York City.

Albert Bergeret and Rupert Holmes

Albert Bergeret and Rupert Holmes

Albert Bergeret and Rupert Holmes

Rupert Holmes

Rupert Holmes

Albert Bergeret

Rupert Holmes

Rupert Holmes

Rupert Holmes

Rupert Holmes

Rupert Holmes

Rupert Holmes

Rupert Holmes

Rupert Holmes

Rupert Holmes

Rupert Holmes

Rupert Holmes

Rupert Holmes and Richard Holmes

Rupert Holmes

Scott Ellis

Debra Monk

Debra Monk and Scott Ellis



