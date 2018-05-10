Photo Coverage: The NYPD Band Visits THE BAND'S VISIT

Lieutenant Tony Giorgio, the commanding officer who oversees the New York Police Department's Ceremonial Police Band, led the Police Band -in full dress uniform - in an onstage performance with The Band's Visit's Alexandria Ceremonial Police Orchestra.

In addition, the New York Police Department's Jewish Officer Society ("Shomrim") and the New York Police Department's Muslim Society attended the new musical on the same night.

The critically-acclaimed new Broadway musical, THE BAND'S VISIT, was just nominated for 11 Tony Awards, including Best Musical; and three Drama League Awards, including Outstanding Production of a Musical. THE BAND'S VISIT has already been named "Best Musical" by the New York Drama Critics' Circle, the Outer Critics Circle, the Lucille Lortel and the Obies awards.

THE BAND'S VISIT opened at Broadway's Ethel Barrymore Theatre (243 West 47th Street) on Thursday, November 9, 2017, featuring music and lyrics by four-time Tony Award nominee and Drama Desk Award winner David Yazbek, a book by Tony Award nominee, NY Drama Critics Circle, Lortel and Outer Critics Circle awards winner Itamar Moses, based on the screenplay by Eran Kolirin, and is directed by Tony Award nominee, Drama Desk, Lortel & Obie Award winner David Cromer.

THE BAND'S VISIT features Tony Award nominee Katrina Lenk, Dariush Kashani (Tony Award nominee Tony Shalhoub to play select May performances), John Cariani, Tony Award nominee Ari'el Stachel, George Abud, Etai Benson, Adam Kantor, Andrew Polk, Bill Army, Rachel Prather, Jonathan Raviv, Sharone Sayegh, Kristen Sieh, Alok Tewari, Pomme Koch, Ahmad Maksoud, Madison Micucci and James Rana. Musicians include Andrea Grody, Alexandra Eckhardt, Ossama Farouk, Philip Mayer, Sam Sadigursky, Jeff Theiss, Harvey Valdes and Garo Yellin.

Photo Credit: Jessica Fallon Gordon