Photo Coverage: The Cast of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF IN YIDDISH Sings the National Anthem at Yankee Stadium
The Cast of Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish may have been expelled from their Home in Anatevka but they were royally welcomed to Home (Plate) at Yankee Stadium yesterday!
The Yiddish Fiddler cast & creative, currently appearing Off Broadway ,charged out of the dugout to sing the National Anthem at the ballpark and the roar of the crowd attested to one of the finest renditions to ever reverberate in the stadium.
Check out the photos below!
Article & Photos by: Stephen Sorokoff
The National Anthem
Play Ball
Danny Burstein, Teyve Broadway English Fiddler, Jamie deRoy, Steve Skybell, Teyve Fiddler in Yiddish
Haley Swindal, Eda Sorokoff, Catherine Adler
Lilly
The Manager
Go Yankees
Coming Home
"He's Out"
