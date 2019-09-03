FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
Photo Coverage: The Cast of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF IN YIDDISH Sings the National Anthem at Yankee Stadium

Sep. 3, 2019  

The Cast of Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish may have been expelled from their Home in Anatevka but they were royally welcomed to Home (Plate) at Yankee Stadium yesterday!

The Yiddish Fiddler cast & creative, currently appearing Off Broadway ,charged out of the dugout to sing the National Anthem at the ballpark and the roar of the crowd attested to one of the finest renditions to ever reverberate in the stadium.

Check out the photos below!

Article & Photos by: Stephen Sorokoff

Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish

Yankee Stadium, Cast, Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish

The National Anthem

Cast, Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish

Yankee Stadium

Cast, Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish

Yankee Stadium

Play Ball

Haley Swindal

Danny Burstein, Teyve Broadway English Fiddler, Jamie deRoy, Steve Skybell, Teyve Fiddler in Yiddish

Janna Robbins & Hal Luftig

Haley Swindal, Eda Sorokoff, Catherine Adler

Lilly

The Manager

Yankee Stadium

Go Yankees

Coming Home

"He's Out"

Yankee Stadium

